Residents looking to dispose of expired prescription drugs but wondering how to safely to so will get a chance at a Saturday event in North Logan.
A drive-through prescription drug take-back event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Logan City Library. The event is being organized by the Bear River Health Department, the City of Logan and the North Park Police Department.
There will be a "contactless" drop-off at the event to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. All participants will receive a free deactivation bag for future prescription medication disposal.