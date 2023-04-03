DEER PHOTO

Deer walk through the deep snow in Sardine Canyon on Jan. 12, 2023.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Twenty-four wildlife management areas in Utah, including a few in Cache Valley, will be impacted by extended closures in an effort to help protect wintering deer and elk in the central and northern regions of the state.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said in a news release that many WMAs in the state are scheduled to open on April 8, but closures will be extended through April 30 for some WMAs. Additional areas will close.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.