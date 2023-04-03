...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly Monday
night through Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Deer walk through the deep snow in Sardine Canyon on Jan. 12, 2023.
Twenty-four wildlife management areas in Utah, including a few in Cache Valley, will be impacted by extended closures in an effort to help protect wintering deer and elk in the central and northern regions of the state.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said in a news release that many WMAs in the state are scheduled to open on April 8, but closures will be extended through April 30 for some WMAs. Additional areas will close.
Utah’s wildlife often struggles to find food during the winter. Some animals, such as elk and deer, rely heavily on the body fat reserves they built up during the previous summer, according to information from DWR. Mid-winter and early spring are especially vulnerable times for these animals.
“While most of the deer had good body fat conditions going into winter, we’re seeing variations in fawn and doe survival throughout different parts of the state, depending on the severity of the snowfall and winter conditions,” DWR Big Game Coordinator Dax Mangus said in the release. “Unfortunately, the deer herds in the northern areas of the state were hit pretty hard this winter, and despite our feeding efforts, we are seeing high mortality rates in some areas.
“In these types of conditions, big game animals are weakened and highly vulnerable to repeated, ongoing human-caused disturbances, so we’d like to prevent any unnecessary disturbances to the deer during this sensitive time of year.”
As a result, effective immediately, the following WMAs in northern Utah will be closed to all public access through April 30:
— Brigham Face WMA in Box Elder County.
— Coldwater Canyon WMA in Box Elder County.
— Richmond WMA in Cache County.
— Millville-Providence WMA in Cache County.
— Hardware WMA in Cache County.
— Dry Canyon Conservation Easement in Cache County.
— East Canyon WMA in Morgan County.
— Swan Creek WMA in Rich County.
— Woodruff Co-Op WMA in Rich County.
— Kamas WMA in Summit County.
— Henefer-Echo WMA in Summit County.
—Middle Fork WMA in Weber County.
Additional WMAs in central Utah will be closed.
There are 194 wildlife and waterfowl management areas in Utah, according to the DWR, which started acquiring the areas in the late 1940s in an effort to conserve critical habitats for wildlife; help minimize and mitigate wildlife depredation on private property; and provide anglers and hunters a place to hunt and fish in Utah. It is these outdoor enthusiasts, the DWR said, who provide funding for the WMAs through the purchase of a fishing or hunting license.
“These properties are public land, but they are not multiple use like many other state- and federally-owned properties,” DWR Habitat Section Chief Eric Edgley said. “While we would like to provide recreational opportunities on our WMAs in April, we need to protect vulnerable wildlife populations that have been impacted by the severe winter conditions.”
