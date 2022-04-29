The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Friday the East Fork Little Bear Wildlife Management Area near Paradise will now be closed to overnight camping after the area was “marred” over the course of several years.
“The misuse of the area by campers has included leaving trash and human excrement scattered across the WMA,” said DWR Northern Region Habitat Manager Daniel Olson in a news release. “Wooden fences on the WMA have been broken apart, chopped up and used as firewood. Campers have also left campfires unattended and have built them even when campfire closures were in effect on the WMA. Roads and habitat have also been damaged. We’re going to reclaim and improve the area and make it a great place to fish again.”
According to the release, the one-mile stretch of Little Bear River was purchased by the DWR from a private landowner in the 1980s. Though it was intended to open up long-term fishing opportunities, the DWR agreed to allow camping “hoping campers would respect the area and take good care of it.”
“Most have, but over the years, enough campers have marred the wildlife management area to a point that the DWR has decided to close it to camping,” the DWR wrote in the release.
The area is still open for day use, according to the release, but the ban on overnight camping is effective immediately.
According to the release, the East Fork Little Bear ran in a straight line prior to being acquired by the DWR. Biologists then altered the flow of the river, creating additional pools and riffles for fish.
“We encourage anglers to come to the East Fork Little Bear WMA and enjoy a day of fishing,” Olson said. “We’ve worked hard to improve the river and make it a great place for fish and anglers.”