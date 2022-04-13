The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is set to auction off antlers, furs and other items largely seized during poaching investigations later this month.
According to a news release from the DWR, the public can expect dozens of bobcat furs and hundreds of antlers — primarily from deer and elk, but some from moose and pronghorns — as well as other items like bows and traps. Many items were seized as evidence in poaching cases where people were court ordered to forfeit the items. Some antlers are from animals hit and killed by motor vehicles.
“It is quite a sight to see all of these antlers, but the sad reality is that the majority of them are evidence of illegally killed wildlife,” said DWR Capt. Chad Bettridge in the news release. “Poaching steals that opportunity away from law-abiding hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts to enjoy these animals. On average, each of our conservation officers covers around 1,500 square miles in their patrol area. We need the public’s help in enforcing wildlife laws, which help to maintain healthy wildlife populations for future generations to enjoy.”
The public can preview the auction items on April 25 at the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range at 6000 W. 2100 South in Salt Lake City. The auction itself will be held online from April 25-26 through the TNT Auction website, according to the press release. Bidders must register prior to the start of the auction.
“The antlers will be sold by ‘lot,’ which may consist of one set of trophy-sized antlers or numerous small sets of antlers. Some of the antlers are individual antlers, but most are attached to the animal skull,” the news release states. “Some taxidermy mounts will also be included in the auction.”
All items must be paid for and removed from the shooting range facility grounds by 7 p.m. on April 26.