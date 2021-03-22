The Utah Division of Water Resources is advising Utahns to hold off on irrigating their personal homes in order to conserve water, saying all counties should receive zero watering for the next week.
The recommendation comes after Gov. Spencer Cox issued a state of emergency due to widespread droughts across the state. Because of the intense drought conditions, it is all the more reason to not water and “let your turf build up some strong roots and resiliency before summer,” according to the UDWR.
State officials estimate more than 20 billion gallons of water could be saved every summer if Utahns watered their laws according to the Weekly Lawn Watering Guide. The guide uses data to give recommendations on how many days per week people should be watering their lawns, depending on certain conditions in each county.
