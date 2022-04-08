With the change of seasons, Utah and Cache Valley drought watchers have gone from praying for snow to praying for rain — and lots of it.
Much like 2021 when Utah experienced one of its driest years on record, this winter ended with snowpack between about 50% and 90% of normal around the state (70% in the Bear River Basin that drains into Cache Valley).
But 2022 has brought an additional complication: An early spring snowmelt.
Jon Meyer of the Utah Climate Center at Utah State University said the state’s snowpack peaked about three weeks earlier than the historical median, which means spring runoff will end early this year, resulting in a longer dry season.
“If spring rains fail to materialize like we saw back in spring 2020 at the inception of this multi-year drought, then we’re looking at significant drought expansion over this year’s warm season,” Meyer said. “A good soaking over the next few months should help offset the early spring runoff, but if we stay hot and dry through June, we will be quite anxious heading into the summer monsoon season.”
Although snowstorms are still possible into late May, Meyer stressed any snow accumulation at this point will only pause the snowmelt, not reverse it, because "that train has left the station."
He summarized his overall outlook for continued drought and its possible impacts as follows:
“The big picture right now going forward is that drought is very likely to persist and worsen this summer. Due to the underwhelming snowpack, streamflow and reservoir recharge, the expectation is for agricultural impacts ranging from moderate to extreme to continue to be seen across the state. The next two months of spring rains will ultimately determine the degree of drought degradation that we see this summer and fall. Isolated municipal impacts are likely to pop up here and there regardless of the spring rains, but a hot and dry spring will increase the likelihood of municipal impacts on a broader scale.”
One of the big problems through the recent drought cycle has been soil moisture, and Meyer said this is one area where he’s seen some improvement, thanks to heavy rains last fall. This, he said, should help lead to improved streamflow conditions from last spring when the state had record low soil moisture levels.
The winter of 2021-22 will go down as a season with a split personality.
Despite a big early snowstorm that broke branches and downed trees across Cache Valley, fall proved to be quite dry. Then a couple of big Christmas season storms brought snowpack levels to above normal and raised hopes of an end to the drought. The optimism gradually faded as the new year progressed with little precipitation from mid-January onward.
Meyer noted that 46% of the state’s snowpack was delivered in just 15 days between Dec. 23 and January 7.
“I can tell you everyone in the water community was kind of breathing a sigh of relief at the turn of the calendar year,” Meyer said. “But then the switch was flipped and between January 8 and February 21, a 44-day stretch when only 4% of the state’s snowpack was accumulated. That's a really long stretch without any meaningful winter storms so those sighs of relief had turned into a desperate chorus of pleas for snowfall by that point.”
Current snowpack data from the federal government’s SNOTEL monitoring system shows a wide range of readings throughout the Bear River Basin. Emigrant Summit and Temple Fork are among the lowest with “snow-water equivalents” at roughly 55% of normal. Garden City Summit, Bug Lake and Lily Lake are all sitting at over 80% of normal. Tony Grove is at 72%.