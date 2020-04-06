Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Easter Bunny won’t be making any special appearances in Cache Valley this week, but she will be hopping from town to town to simply wave at passers-by.
Shelly Parker of Logan has donned a bunny suit and played the beloved distributor of Easter eggs for a dozen years, appearing at special events for the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Mountain Ski Area, local handicapped facilities and elsewhere. This year the events on Parker’s usual rounds have all been canceled due to social-distancing concerns, but this bunny refuses to be totally grounded.
As both a gift to the local populace and a way to keep busy, Parker this week will make spot appearances along the streets of Cache Valley in hopes raising people’s spirits in these difficult times.
“This year I’d like to do it for the whole community,” Parker said. “There’s no contact, children can’t sit on my lap, but at least I can wave to them. I just want to spread some springtime joy to the community.”
How does one wind up in the Easter Bunny business? For Parker it was part chance and part seizing the day.
“I was the closing manager at King’s department store in Logan, and they had a bunny suit that none of the stores needed,” she said. “They told me I could have it, and that’s when it all started.”
That was in 2008, and since then she’s had to replace the original bunny suit because of wear and tear. “Now I have a new one that I bought from Amazon. I put a little pink dress on it, kind of spruced her up a little bit,” she said.
Parker issued this schedule for her Easter Week appearances.
Tuesday — Smithfield, 11-noon in front of Lee’s Marketplace. Richmond, 1-2 p.m. near the Black and White Pavilion.
Wednesday — Logan 11-noon and 3-4 p.m. on Main Street between 2nd North and 4th North.
Thursday — Providence, 11-noon in front of Macey’s. Hyrum, 2-3 p.m. in front of Ridley’s Market.
Friday — Logan, 3-4 p.m. on Main Street between 2nd North and 4th North.
Saturday — Surprise appearances throughout valley.