To the editor:
Utah is going through perilous times. The middle class is shrinking. Young and old are equally worried about their future prospects.
Our elected senators have completely lost touch with the local communities while offering no lasting solutions to pressing problems. Even after 40 years in office, some continue to cling for yet another term trumpeting “long legislative experience.”
Chris Wilson has a proven record of leadership and a living connection with local community and businesses. He will fight for Utah's working class and the self-employed. He understands the impact taxes and regulations have on small and medium businesses. He will be a forceful voice for simplified regulations and a fairer, friendlier tax system for both workers and employers.
Chris supports term limits. If America can have term limits for the U.S. president, why can't we have term limits for our state senators?
Chris understands that Utah's education system needs more than new money. It needs accountability and clear, measurable, performance based funding, while cutting down administrative bloat. Education is the keystone to global leadership. We don’t need a senator who is content with sticking Band-Aid on the existing system. Chris will comprehensively address the concerns of middle and working class parents.
Not only District 25, but the entire state of Utah's political direction may be shaped by this primary.
Utah's taxpayers and Utah's children deserve someone like Chris Wilson, who will help shake up and reform the system, and channel it towards a more prosperous and harmonious future.
Andy Mahe
Salt Lake City