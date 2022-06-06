On Friday afternoon, friends and family of Jeremy Joseph Ward honored his life at the place he spent most of his time, Elevation Rock Gym.
On May 11, J.J. died at the age of 19 from a very rare form of leukemia. Because climbing was his favorite activity, Jami Smith — the mother of one of J.J.'s friends — thought a climbing event would be the perfect way to celebrate his life and talents.
“He had an amazing life and he touched a lot of people,” Smith said. “He touched my son's life a lot, and I wanted to give back to him for that.”
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, J.J. developed an affection for rock climbing out of boredom. The hobby became his passion.
According to his mother, Darcie Ward, J.J. didn’t keep his love for climbing to himself as he taught several others how to climb.
“He was very service oriented,” Darcie said. “He loved to help people.”
When contemplating his future career, J.J. put an emphasis on doing something meaningful. He elected to pursue a path in physical therapy with a focus on helping disabled kids who want to play sports.
Because of this, the proceeds from Friday's event went to Wasatch Adaptive Sports, a nonprofit organization that aims to help people with adaptive needs get into physically active recreation.
According to J.J.'s obituary, he was also involved in the Boy Scouts of America and received the rank of Eagle Scout after procuring several used bikes, repairing them with the help of his father, and donating them to a recovery center for transportation purposes.
J.J. could be found rock climbing for five to six hours every single day, according to his younger sister, Madison Ward.
“Which is crazy,” she said. “Because he is very patient in the ways that matter, but not about sitting still. So, I was surprised that he would do anything for that long.”
Iola Ward, another of J.J.’s sisters, said he always knew how to make things fun.
“He was always trying to make everything an adventure,” she said.
He not only touched the lives of those close to him, he was also well-known in Logan’s rock-climbing community. Haley Pierce, an employee at Elevation Rock Gym, as well as one of J.J.’s friends, said he was unlike other people she climbs with.
“Sometimes people get frustrated while climbing,” Pierce said. “Not J.J. He’d always be happy.”
Pierce said his resilience was inspiring.
“I want to be more like him,” she said.
Jeremy Ward, J.J.’s father, said it was nearly impossible to feel anything but happy when a person was around J.J.
“We will remember him for that,” he said. “And his amazing hair.”