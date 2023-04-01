Support Local Journalism

The Ellen Eccles Theatre honored its centennial this week with a three-day celebration.

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of patrons to the theatre attended the first event of the “Ellen Eccles Centennial Celebration” that showcased more than 100 performers from more than 10 local organizations. At the show, Cache County Executive David Zook gave a proclamation to honor the performers, donors, patrons and others who have supported the theater over the past 100 years.


