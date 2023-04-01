...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Utah and southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Heavy snow late Sunday night through Monday will
significantly impact travel across the region, and the Monday
morning and evening commutes will be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread heavy snow is expected along a
cold front late Sunday night through Monday. Be prepared for
winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Logan McKenna and Cameron Gleed, of Music Theatre West, perform during the Ellen Eccles Theatre Centennial Celebration on Wednesday.
The Ellen Eccles Theatre honored its centennial this week with a three-day celebration.
On Wednesday evening, hundreds of patrons to the theatre attended the first event of the “Ellen Eccles Centennial Celebration” that showcased more than 100 performers from more than 10 local organizations. At the show, Cache County Executive David Zook gave a proclamation to honor the performers, donors, patrons and others who have supported the theater over the past 100 years.
“We do have more arts and culture per capita than anywhere else in the world,” Zook said. “And this theater is the reason why.”
During the proclamation, Zook spoke about the history of the theater, saying it was previously known as the Capitol Theatre and opened March 29, 1923, taking 11 years and $250,000 to build.
The theater was built to replace the Thatcher Opera House that was destroyed in a fire on April 17, 1912 — the same week the titanic sank.
“The beautiful new theater was the heart of cultural activities in Cache Valley, attracting great and legendary entertainers,” Zook said.
From 1950 to 1989, the theater served as a movie house, he said, which set the stage for Michael Ballam’s “visionary renovation of the then deteriorating theater.”
The theater was then donated to the city of Logan by the building’s owner Sylvan Needham III, forming the Capital Arts Alliance that oversaw the restoration of the theater.
The theater reopened January 9, 1993, and was named after one of Logan’s prominent citizens, Ellen Eccles, Zook said.
“This beautiful theater is the heart of the arts in Cache Valley,” he said, “showcasing amazing talent and enriching our community.”
The show began with the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra performing a medley of music from many Hollywood films. Pianist Cahill Smith followed with two instrumental solos by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff.
The theater was then taken back in time to its “vaudeville years” with performances from accordion player Dallas Aksoy, the Hatch Academy of Magic and Music, as well as Logan McKenna and Cameron Gleed of Music Theatre West.
Next, the audience was taken to the “movie years” where Cache Theater Company performed “You’re in the Band” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock.” The Valley Dance Ensemble, The Dance Source, Westminster Bell Choir and Cache Valley Civic Ballet also performed in honor of these years.
Logan local Sharon Davis also performed a medley of songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.”
For the final performance of the movie years, Michael Ballum performed “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha,” with Stefan Espinosa.
The show ended with performances in honor of the theater’s renovation, beginning with “O Mio Babbino Caro” — a soprano aria from the opera “Gianni Schicchi” performed by Venecia Wilson. The Cache Children’s Choir and American Festival Chorus and Orchestra then took to the stage to perform “Sing” by Joe Raposo.
The show ended with “My Blessed Canyon Home,” a song Jay Richards commissioned for the Cache Children’s Choir, followed by Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy.”
On Thursday, a “movie night” in honor of the history of film at the Ellen Eccles Theatre, featured the classic cartoon “Rabbit of Seville,” as well as a newsreel and a viewing of “Back to the Future.”
On Friday, the theater honored its tradition of touring artists with Grammy Award-winning artists Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin.
Patty Grewe, a Cache Valley native who has attended the theater almost her entire life, said she was excited to celebrate something so important to her hometown. When Grewe was in high school in the 1960s, she said the Capitol Theatre was the place to be.
“Every Friday night, the whole front end of this theatre was filled with high school kids,” she said. “It was the big social spot.”
Grewe remembers seeing shows such as “West Side Story” and “Moby Dick” at the Capitol Theatre. She recalls always getting a large dill pickle to enjoy the show with.
“My whole life this theater has truly been a treasure in Logan,” Grewe said.
