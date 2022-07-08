The new “Elvis” movie is giving a second life to a song written by a former Cache Valley resident.
Walter Earl Brown, who died in 2008, arranged music for multiple artists, films and variety programs, including The Andy Williams Show, The Carol Burnett Show and The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour. He also wrote Elvis Presley’s “If I Can Dream."
Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film is already receiving Oscar buzz and features Brown’s song twice, once by Presley himself and a second time covered by Italian rock band Måneskin.
Craig Earl, Brown’s cousin, still lives in the valley and owns Charlie’s Supreme Ice Cream Shop in Logan. He said he was Brown’s connection in Logan for several years while Brown lived in California.
“There are still family members here in the valley, but he never married and didn’t have any children,” Earl said. “I was his connection here and I would call him quite often. I remember times when he would tell me stories about the famous people had worked with.”
Earl — who has seen the film twice since its release on June 24 — said the movie is true to the stories Brown told him over the years, including tales of Presley recording the song while laying on the ground.
Brown, however, is not featured in the film, but the song he wrote plays a major part in the movie.
“If I Can Dream” was written to be the finale of Presley’s 1968 Comeback Special.
Vanity Fair reported in 2018 that Steve Binder, the director of the special, sought after Brown to write the best song he’s ever written to close out the show. According to Earl, the song was originally turned down by Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, but the King wanted to try it.
“The story Earl (Brown) told was he was playing the song for the producers on piano and singing it when Colonel Parker said ‘That ain’t no Elvis song,’” Earl said. “And then Earl heard a voice in the hallway say, ‘I think I’d like to try it,’ and it was Elvis who was sitting and listening the whole time. He did, he tried it, and he changed everything he did after that.”
The song helped relaunch Presley’s music career, and his performance in front of the illuminated red “ELVIS” featured in the special has become an iconic image — one you can see at Earl's ice cream shop where a wall is dedicated to Brown. The special was also where Presley debuted his iconic leather jumpsuit look.
Brown’s song eventually went gold and peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Earl said he was given the gold record after Brown’s passing.
Presley signed the original sheet music of “If I Can Dream” in red ink, writing “This should be it, my boy, my boy.” Earl said the comment was in reference to the song being Presley’s next hit.
“The sheet music was signed after the song became a hit and Elvis hadn’t had a hit in around seven years,” Earl said, “‘If I Can Dream’ was the song that changed that.”
The song has since been covered by the likes of Barry Manilow, Michael Ball, and on American Idol in 2007 when Celine Dion covered it as a duet with a holographic Elvis.
Earl went to California to visit Brown after graduating high school in the 1970s. Above Brown’s phone, Earl said, was a note that read “Call Elvis” along with a phone number — something he now realizes wasn’t normal.
Brown worked with several other Hollywood legends over his lifetime, including Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Julie Andrews, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Bette Midler and Steve Martin.
Originally born in Salt Lake City, Brown grew up in Logan for a decade before moving to California to be with his father, who passed when he was 13. His mother died eight years later, and Brown returned to the Cache Valley often, Earl said, to spend time with his family.
“There were other cousins in the valley, and we would all gather for Christmas, and he was like Santa Claus,” he said. “When Earl came to town, he had two aunts he was very close to in Logan, he would load up on presents for the family and it was fun watching everyone open their gifts from him over the years. He was a fun guy to be around, very charismatic.”
Jennifer Lundberg, a North Logan resident and relative of Brown’s, remembers Brown's holiday and summer visits fondly. She said he was effortlessly cool and kind.
“The big Christmas parties were the best parties of the whole year,” she said. “He would bring everyone gifts and my aunt would make this wonderful meal. Every gift he brought was so heartfelt and we all felt so loved because of him and his kindness. We never expected gifts, but he always brought them and made each member of the family feel special.”
She said Brown composed music on some of his visits to Cache Valley in the warmer months, but reserved his holidays strictly for family time.
As his song returns to popularity, Lundberg said the song, and Brown, are an inspiration to many.
“We treasure the song in my family,” she said. “It’s a great song, such an inspiration that he could write that. Earl had a love of people and he wanted people to dream. He wanted people to not be afraid of chasing their dreams. It’s sometimes hard to believe that they can come true, but his did.”
Earl said he is proud of his cousin's story in the new “Elvis” film, and he was lucky to know Brown and his contributions to music.
“I knew, in the movie, that they were building up to the song and it still gave me goosebumps, just to hear it,” he said. “I wish Earl was still alive to witness it because he would’ve been so proud. I’m so proud of that song.”