Gary Amano, the long-time director of the Utah State University piano program who resigned following a 2018 sexual-harassment investigation into his department, died last week at age 73.
Amano was eulogized as an “amazing” musician and teacher by friends and former students writing messages in his obituary guestbook at Legacy.com.
“Professor Amano you will be missed! Your gift of music has blessed my life, and so many others. Thank you for sharing your love of piano performance and for giving me a chance to attend USU on a piano scholarship,” wrote Angela Moulton.
“Farewell, my precious old friend and teacher. You will be greatly missed by the many who loved you. I will forever treasure the innumerable memories of you, your family, and our many wonderful moments together,” wrote John "Jack" Douglas Gray.
These sentiments contrast sharply with complaints lodged against Amano by more than a dozen former female students interviewed in an outside investigation of the piano department in 2018. The investigation concluded Amano created a “hostile work environment for women and discriminated against female students on the basis of gender.”
Among other things, investigators looked into sexual assault allegations against some faculty members in the department and concluded both Amano and others in the USU administration ignored the claims.
The piano department head was also accused of favoring men and being unreasonably harsh with the women enrolled in his program — behavior that resulted in many female students leaving the school.
“I couldn’t touch the piano for years,” ex-student Carrie Day Franklin was quoted as saying in an in-depth Salt Lake Tribune article examining what was characterized as a pattern of favoritism, sexism and emotional abuse by Amano and some fellow faculty members.
Amano, who’d led the department since 1980s, went on sabbatical shortly after accusations against him hit the news as the result of social media exchanges by some of USU’s former female piano students.
Thoroughout the barrage of developments that followed, The Herald Journal failed in repeated attempts to speak with Amano, and he retired without comment shortly before the investigators’ findings were made public.
The report quoted him as saying he never disparaged or discriminated against female students.
Prior to the controversy and probe, Amano had received acclaim as a piano pedagogue, with a number of his students participating in national and international competitions.
A 2001 article in the Utah Statesman newspaper on campus noted that one of Amano's students won the silver medal and $10,000 in the Honens Calgary International Competition and another became the youngest competitor to win first place in the National Music Teacher’s Association Competition in Minneapolis, which offered a $36,000 prize.
Amano also gained accolades for creating the Youth Conservatory Program at USU.
He was born in Helper, Utah, and studied piano at New York’s famous Julliard School. He had a master’s degree in piano performance.