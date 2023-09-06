The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a statewide virtual job fair on Thursday, Sept. 7.
More than 50 employers are expected to participate in the event, including at least two from Cache Valley as well as some companies offering remote positions.
The online and free event will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at jobs.utah.gov.
Allison Keller, public information officer with the department, told The Herald Journal it is not too late for people to sign up. Individuals just need to create an account or sign in to “my Job Search.” Once signed in, the link to sign up is located at the top of the user’s dashboard.
In addition to the job fair, job seekers can search more than 40,000 openings at jobs.utah.gov or visit their local employment center.
Employers are hiring for thousands of open positions statewide, according to the department.
“With Utah’s resilient economy, we continue to see ample job opportunities across a variety of industries,” Liz Carver, workforce development division director, said in a prepared statement. “We are dedicated to helping connect Utahns with meaningful employment and hope you’ll join us at the virtual job fair.”
Utah’s unemployment rate for July — the latest numbers available — sits at 2.4%, lower than the national average of 3.5%.
Keller said health care, government, construction, transportation, food and beverage and management are some of the top jobs employers are seeking to fill. A complete list of participating employers can be found at jobs.utah.gov.
Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will enter the fair and see rows of employer booths, according to information from the department. By clicking on an employer’s booth, they can see the company profile, job openings and its social media.
They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.
Keller said the Department of Workforce Services hosts job fairs every other month and generally attract several hundred people from all over the state.
“We feel that that's a good turnout," she said. "This is a great way for people who are looking for work to come to this one place and find multiple employers within multiple industries.”
