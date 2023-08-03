hjnstock-Your News Now

This month, Utah State University Extension will be holding educational workshops for women 18 years and older focused on outdoor activities and skills.

The “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” workshops will take place Aug. 24 through 26 at the Holmstead Ranch Resort in Central Utah. Women of all outdoor experience levels are invited to attend.


