...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Wasatch Mountains
I-80 North and Western Uinta Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of small
streams, creeks and flood prone areas as well as localized urban
flooding. Debris flows and mudslides from recent burn scars are
also possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Scattered to widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms are
forecast to continue across portions of northern Utah into
the early afternoon hours today. Areas of heavy rainfall with
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are forecast.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
This month, Utah State University Extension will be holding educational workshops for women 18 years and older focused on outdoor activities and skills.
The “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” workshops will take place Aug. 24 through 26 at the Holmstead Ranch Resort in Central Utah. Women of all outdoor experience levels are invited to attend.
Andrea Schmutz, a USU extension assistant professor who organized the program in Utah, said women will have the opportunity to learn a variety of skills including rock climbing, rappelling, firearm safety, rifle shooting, archery, outdoor photography, outdoor cooking, backpacking, hiking, Leave No Trace principals, camping, hunting and fishing.
“We have something for everybody,” Schmutz said. “We have classes that are not super physically demanding. All of our instructors understand they’re supposed to teach and help as though these people have never done anything.”
Becoming an Outdoors Woman is an international nonprofit serving people in nearly 40 states and six Canadian provinces. The program was developed by Christine Thomas — Dean of the College of Natural Resources at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point — after she conducted research that discovered the gender gap between women and men who participate in outdoor activities, particularly in hunting and fishing.
The program aims to bridge the gap by giving women the confidence to participate in outdoor recreation through hands-on learning, friendship and fun, Schmutz said. When she found the program hadn’t been in operation anywhere in Utah since 2004, she knew she had to bring it back. Last year was the program’s first year back in Utah.
“Almost everything we do is experiential hands-on learning,” Schmutz said. “So the women feel like they actually had a chance to do it or try it.”
This year, a variety of classes will be offered including food preservation, fly fishing and camping for beginners — where participants learn the basics of camping equipment.
“A lot of people don’t realize that you don’t have to go spend a ton of money to still get outside and do some of these things,” Schmutz said.
Schmutz, who worked as a river guide for many years, said it is gratifying to watch women tackle outdoor activities, such as whitewater rafting. She has seen women’s confidence grow through outdoor activities, leaving them empowered.
In her position with USU Extension, Schmutz is always looking for ways to support challenges the community is facing, including mental health.
“I feel like helping people learn how to be outside is one of the most valuable things we can do to address some of these challenges, especially coming out of Covid where we were all holed up for so long,” Schmutz said.
She hopes this program can inspire women to want to be outside and take a break from the fast-paced world they live in — while also giving them an environment to make friendships.
“It’s kind of deeper than just learning outdoor skills,” Schmutz said. “I think it taps into some of these other things that as women we can benefit from.”
Those interested can register at BOWUtah2023.eventbrite.com. The cost is $350 to $400 per person, depending on accommodations. Registration closes Aug. 7. Scholarships are available.
“This is the perfect place to do those things that maybe you’ve been intimidated to do your whole life,” Schmutz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.