The English Language Center of Cache Valley helps adult English learners with things like preparing for education or employment and better navigating their communities.
Jessica Francom is the assistant director at the English Language Center of Cache Valley. She said the center began with two women who wanted to help the community.
“In 1998, two women had a vision, Ronda [Kingsford] and Katie [Jensen], they decided to help people in our community to be able to learn to speak English," Francom said. "They didn’t have resources. They had a card table, four chairs and an idea, and some people who wanted to learn — and that’s how it started. And every year more people were interested and wanted to help, and it’s grown to become this great place.”
The English Language Center serves about 500 to 600 students each year.
“The main purpose is to communicate," Francom said. "We want to help the students be able to use the language in a useful way. So, we don’t just learn a list of vocabulary words. We would put it in a way that has a purpose.
