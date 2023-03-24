...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches on
the valley floors through tonight. 2 to 6 inches are forecast in
the Salt Lake Valley and Northern Wasatch Front tomorrow. 8 to
12 inches possible on the benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday. Most of the additional snow
across the Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Utah Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion will fall between now
and this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Former Logan and University of Utah police officer Miguel Deras will be featured in a new ESPN documentary about the 2018 murder of Lauren McCluskey.
The new documentary “LISTEN” debuts on Tuesday. According to a news release from ESPN this week, the 90-minute film “exposes vast institutional failure” as well as the McCluskey family’s “quest for answers” following Lauren’s murder.
Lauren was fatally shot outside her campus dorm on Oct. 22, 2018, by Melvin Rowland, who died by suicide shortly thereafter. According to a report from the Utah Department of Public Safety, Lauren had dated Rowland for a time, but broke off the relationship after she discovered he had lied about his name and age. Rowland was also on parole; court records show he pleaded guilty to felony sex crimes in 2004.
Lauren had reported harassment and extortion from Rowland several times in the days before the situation escalated, the report shows.
Deras is one of several people connected to the incident speaking publicly for the first time, according to the release. Others include Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes; Megan Thomson, Rowland’s parole agent; Paul Amann, an attorney who prosecuted Rowland; and a woman who dated Rowland.
Interviews with Jill and Matt McCluskey, Lauren’s parents, will also be featured in the documentary. Close friends of Lauren’s as well as reporters who covered the incident will also be included.
“LISTEN is part ‘true crime’ and part accountability journalism. Award-winning ESPN journalists T.J. Quinn and Nicole Noren, who have been reporting the story for four years, give a window into their investigation and ongoing battles to obtain records from the University of Utah,” the release states.
Deras had been assigned to investigate reports from Lauren. He then left his job at the university for a post with the Logan City Police Department in 2019. Nearly a year later, he was fired from Logan police after the DPS probe concluded Deras had mishandled sensitive evidence submitted by Lauren prior to her murder.
