A catered dinner and silent auction to help restore lives and build hope among survivors of polygamy is scheduled for March 25 at the USU Brigham City campus, 989 S. Main St.
The program includes Jessica Christensen, who starred in the TV show “Escaping Polygamy,” sharing her moving story, along with Hannah Stauber, a former child bride.
Because of his dedication to all children, Box Elder School District Superintendent Steven Carlsen will emcee the event, which goes from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Proceeds go to Holding Out Help (HOH), a nonprofit that provides the resources these people, mostly women and children, need to become fully independent and self-sufficient.
Tonia Tewell, HOH executive director, who also will speak and show a video at the fundraiser, shared some sobering statistics.
She said in 2021, 99% of clients experienced some type of abuse. Of those individuals, 45% were labor trafficked, 61% suffered sexual exploitation and 95% were physically abused. The majority of clients have no more than an 8th grade education.
“These women leave with no assets, no marketable skills, very little education, no place to live and a house full of children who depend on them,” explained Tewell. “They’ve also been taught people outside of polygamy will treat them with contempt and that those who leave will ultimately go to hell.”
Many young girls also choose to leave when they are forced to marry an older uncle or cousin or are just tired of the abuse, she said. This is so difficult because when they leave, they are shunned by every family member whom they may never see again.
Unfortunately, because this is so devastating, some choose to go back to their lives in polygamy, Tewell said. When teenage boys are kicked out because the older men don’t want the competition for wives, they are almost never allowed back. Sadly, many end up on the street and a life of drugs.
“While we’ve been holding these fundraisers in Draper for 15 years, this is the first time we’ve done one in Brigham City,” said Tewell. “If the people in Box Elder and Weber County are anything like the generous merchants who donated more than 60 auction items, then it will be very successful.”
Auction items include restaurant, ski and golf passes, professional massages and housecleaning, a handmade quilt, and several event tickets and trips to resorts in St. George, Park City and Eden. There’s even a 3-hour hot air balloon ride up for grabs.
The fundraiser includes a buffet dinner by Iron Gate Catering, music by a 15-year-old concert pianist, an audience game, along with the auction and program, all for only $50 per person. Interested people also can host a table of eight for $400.
Tewell said an estimated 60,000 to 100,000 polygamists live in the Western United States, Canada and Mexico with a majority residing in or around Utah. HOH helps anyone leaving polygamy no matter where they come from.
HOH has acquired living facilities through generous donations and also partners with many professionals who can help these people transition into an independent life.
Because of this, the nonprofit spends about $2,000 a year for each person which covers housing, food, clothing, counseling, mentoring, job training, education and referral services.
“Many caring families also sign up to be host families where they take in young people or entire families until they can become self-sufficient,” she said. “Clients are always so amazed at the love and caring they receive from the very people they were warned about.”
For tickets to the Brigham City event, go to www.fundraiser.bid/brigham.