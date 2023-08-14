Motorists who travel on US Highway 89 in Logan Canyon this week may encounter delays, not because of roadwork but due to cattle drives.
The Utah Department of Transportation said cattle will be trailed along the roadway as they move to higher elevation grazing pastures on National Forest lands.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, grazing permittees are planning to move more than 1,400 cattle along US-89 in Logan Canyon this week. Motorists can expect to see cattle on or near the highway each day.
The largest group of cattle was expected to move up the highway on Monday, “with smaller groups being moved at various times throughout the rest of the week,” according to information from UDOT.
Grazing in the Logan Canyon allotment has been managed with a special use permit “for a really long time,” Logan District Ranger Marshall Alford told The Herald Journal.
Through those permits, ranchers’ cattle graze on lower elevation lands in the early summer months, and higher elevation lands in the later summer months.
Alford, with the Forest Service, said other than the benefit this offers to the ranchers and their cattle, it helps the Forest Service manage pasturelands.
“This happens every year in this allotment,” he said, noting cattle will graze in the Logan Canyon allotment until Oct. 3.
"The moves will start at Temple Fork Road and proceed northeast to the cattle guard below Twin Creeks, a distance of 2.5 miles," according to UDOT. "Riders on horseback, as well as support vehicles will accompany each group of cattle being moved.”
UDOT said motorists on US-89 should plan for delays and extra time to travel — or take an alternate route.
The department said options include eastbound/westbound Interstate 80 via Evanston, Wyoming, to SR-16 in Utah at the Wyoming state line; or US-91 north to Preston, Idaho, then east on Idaho 36, to gain access to the Bear Lake area during this cattle drive.
“Drivers should slow down when driving through the curvy mid-region of the canyon, as they will likely encounter moving cattle on blind corners in that area,” according to UDOT.
“Caution should be used throughout the remainder of the week, particularly in the evening and night, to avoid encountering stray cattle. Be sure to use your seatbelts and avoid all distractions to improve awareness.”
