Cache County Fair participants were streaming into the Fairgrounds on Wednesday with their animals and projects, and although the annual event isn’t getting as many entries as in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition looks to be far from a bust.
“I was down there this afternoon and went in the event center. It looks like they got pretty good participation in the home arts and the 4H photography and those types of things,” County Executive Craig Buttars said. “We’re still waiting for some of the produce to be brought in this evening. It’s pretty hard to tell, but I think our participation may be down just a little bit.”
Same goes for the rodeo, Buttars said, but he noted that an extra night of arena action this year — Wednesday’s “Barrels and Broncs” event — will help keep overall ticket sales up.
“Our rodeo chairman, he can’t say we’re on track with what we’ve done in the past, but we are seeing pretty good ticket sales,” Buttars said. “I don’t think we’ll fill the stands, but that was the purpose for adding the extra night. We felt it would make it easier for people to personal distance and that type of thing.”
The decision to go on with the fair and rodeo in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has been controversial, with critics saying it will serve as a “spreader event.”
Buttars said virus protection has been a high priority for fair organizers. Mask and social-distancing signs are spread throughout the grounds, and free bandanas for face covering will be available at the rodeo gate and the fair headquarters trailer located on the northwest lawn.
Among the people moving about the venue on Wednesday, mask use was mixed, despite a Logan face-covering mandate approved by Gov. Gary Herbert last week.
Buttars cited safety concerns along with the absence of a carnival as reasons for a drop in the number of commercial booths this year. However, food vendors will be out in force.
He said junior livestock entries are “tracking about normal,” with the exception of sheep, which a lot of kids have opted against entering this year in favor of goats.
“I just encourage people to come,” Buttars said. “It’s going to be a lot different this year, and I think the focus will be largely on the kids and the projects they’re working on and the rodeo, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”