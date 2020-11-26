There’s no doubt faiths, and the communities surrounding them, can be profound and powerful. Faith affects our value systems and our culture. Our faith may also influence how we see ourselves and someone else.
So how do communities of faith affect shame? Specifically, shame for those experiencing addiction and substance use disorders in the state of Utah?
“It’s something that’s not only present, but a daily concern for people,” said Jared Bohman, a licenced clinical social worker and the clinical director for the Bear River Health Department’s counseling and substance abuse division. For Bohman, shame is one of the biggest concerns when it comes to recovery.
