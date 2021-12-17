Editor's Note: This article compiles information from three articles posted on hjnews.com late this week related to secret recordings made in USU football team meetings. Since the article simply repeats information already published online, it was intended only for the Herald Journal print edition. We have now decided to post it online because of an error in the HJ print edition — the page where the story jumped was inadvertently left out of the newspaper. Now print subscribers can read the full story, which is accessible to all hjnews.com visitors.
A resignation, a statement of defense and an apology came in quick succession this week from three prominent Cache Valley figures recorded secretly in meetings with the Utah State University football team.
The recordings were made available to Salt Lake City news media by attorneys representing a female student suing USU, claiming the university mishandled her rape allegations against an Aggie football player in 2019.
USU Police Chief Earl Morris resigned on Wednesday without comment shortly after the university placed him on administrative leave and issued a public statement portraying his recorded remarks as “reprehensible.”
This was followed on Thursday by a written statement by Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen, who was also present in the meeting, and an apology from Aggie football coach Blake Anderson, who was secretly recorded in a separate team meeting.
Morris’ statements were made while addressing the team on the need for football players to gain clear consent from women before engaging in sexual acts. Among other things, he told the young men to be especially careful about having sexual relations with female members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“They have sex with you and then afterwards they’re feeling regret,” Morris told players. “You’re not used to a Mormon community, folks. I’m here to tell you, a Latter-day Saint community (inaudible) young lady, they may have sex with you. I don’t know what’s gonna happen after, but they’re going to talk with their minister, bishop, priest, whatever you want to call them. She’s just going to say, she’s going to say, ‘wasn’t consensual.’”
Logan’s Chief Jensen is not heard discussing sexual assault in the August team meeting, but his allusion to a close relationship between Logan police and the USU football program has drawn criticism, as have additional comments by Logan Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons, who gave the players his phone number and told them to call him anytime they had questions about potential legal trouble.
In a written statement released Thursday, Jensen said none of his or Simmons’ remarks should be interpreted as special treatment for football players.
“At no time have charges been changed, dismissed or softened simply because of an individual’s status as a USU athlete,” the chief stated.
In the recording, Jensen tells the team that he and coach Anderson are friends, adding, “You don’t think I got his phone number? We do, because we want to communicate with him. He’s got a lot riding on the fact that we have a relationship. We want you guys to play ball. That’s what we want. And we will work with you to the best of our ability.”
In his remarks to players, Simmons displayed his phone number, saying, “Take a picture of that number. … You wanna text me and say, ‘Hey, asking for a friend, what happens in this case?’ (Inaudible) Text me first, that’s the best way to get a hold of me. Call me and leave me a message, I’ll call you right back. I promise you that. I’ll call and post discretion, OK?”
Jensen defended both his and Simmons’ words, stressing that although police see a need to reach out to USU athletes in an effort to practice good “community policing,” there is no favoritism afforded anyone who breaks the law in Logan.
“To give these players information on how to navigate and avoid potential legal issues is not only appropriate, it is what we stand for here at Logan City Police Department and would do for any individual or group seeking guidance,” he wrote. “Furthermore, we stand ready, every day, to assist all people with help to navigate law enforcement questions, concerns or to field complaints. That we stand ready to help any USU athlete, is undoubtedly true, along with every other person in need of police professional service or assistance.”
Jensen noted that for many years Logan police administrators have been invited to address the USU football team prior to the start of their season. He described the encounters as follows:
“This meeting is another community service opportunity that allows us to meet with members of the public and, specifically in this case, meet with young people who have potentially come from communities where police interactions have sometimes been less than respectful and cordial. We offer advice in this meeting to help these young athletes preempt behaviors or actions that may lead to criminal interactions with the public and our department.”
A third breaking-news story from of this week’s secret-recordings drama came Friday in the form of an apology from Aggie head football coach Blake Anderson.
On the eve of his team’s appearance in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl in Englewood, California, Anderson issued a statement taking responsibility for telling players that it “has never been more glamorized to be a victim” of sexual assault.
“I realize my choice of words was hurtful. I regret the words I used, and I apologize to anyone who has bravely come forward with allegations of wrongdoing,” Anderson is quoted as saying in a statement released by the university.
Anderson’s apology came within hours of a USU statement saying it will investigate the coach’s comments.
The Anderson recording was made during what’s been described as an “informal Q&A” in August between the football team and representatives from the university Title IX and Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence offices. This followed the other meeting between the team and members of the USU and Logan police departments, which led to Morris’ departure.
Anderson’s Friday statement read in full:
“I appreciate having an opportunity to address comments I made during a conversation with our team during our Fall camp, because my message to the team to always do the right thing warrants repeating whenever the opportunity presents itself. In the course of that conversation, I used a phrase regarding victims of wrongdoing to magnify that message to our team, but after reading my comments in the transcript that was released, I realize my choice of words was hurtful. I regret the words I used, and I apologize to anyone who has bravely come forward with allegations of wrongdoing. We have to do everything we can to encourage and protect anybody who has been the victim of a wrong, or whose personal rights have been violated. Anyone who knows me knows how strongly I feel about this. Giving victims a safe platform to address wrongs they’ve suffered is always the right thing to do, and something I’ll always stand for.”
USU spokeswoman Amanda DeRito was quoted Friday as saying the school is investigating Anderson’s remarks along with anything else contained in the recordings, portions of which were turned over to media outlets by the attorneys of the student suing USU.
“We are reviewing all the recordings that we’ve received,” she said. “We’ve taken some action. We still have more to do. And we have more to learn.”
The USU football controversies have gained little mention in the press events leading up to Saturday’s bowl game, where the Aggies will square off with the Oregon State Beavers. Anderson has been riding high in his first year as coach of the Aggies, leading the team to its first-ever Mountain West Conference championship.