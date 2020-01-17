A crowded lobby isn’t uncommon for Angie’s Restaurant in Logan, however, Wednesday evening’s crowd was unique in size and stories as people came by to show their support for the restaurant’s manager and his family.
Brian Spring has worked at Angie’s for over 30 years and has collected many friends along the way. His wife, Deneice, was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic gall-bladder cancer. Angie’s owner, Saboor Sahely, organized a fundraiser on Wednesday evening to help Brian and Deneice with the out-of-pocket expenses.
Twenty-five percent of all restaurant proceeds collected during 4 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening will go to Brian and Deneice, along with the several hundred dollars gathered through cash or check donations. According to another manager, around $9,000 were raised in just those six hours.
“He remembered our names and it was only the second time we had met him,” said Dave Gerard as he reflected back on 20 years’ worth of memories with Brian.
“He remembers everyone,” piped in another customer.
Dave and his wife, Nancy, have been regular customers at Angie’s ever since they first moved to Logan and have made it a habit to stop by for breakfast with their kids so they could say hello to Brian.
On Wednesday evening, they came by in time for the fundraiser dinner.
“When we pulled in and saw how many cars were in the parking lot, I started to tear up,” Nancy said. “Experiences like this make me so happy that we moved here.”
Kelly Howell and her daughter Maddy were about five minutes into their 45 minute wait for a table when they started swapping stories about Brian and his family.
“He loves to play poker and he is such an awesome dad and husband,” Howell said.
Howell said they have been friends with the Spring family for around 30 years and can testify to how much Brian loves his job and his customers. Howell said he always greets everyone like they were childhood friends, even if they had just barely met.
“He is just so good to everyone and he deserves our support,” Howell said. “We love him.”
Shanda Housley said she was overwhelmed with the support on Wednesday night. Housley, Deneice’s daughter, also works at Angie’s but stopped by the fundraiser dinner just to eat and take a look at the turnout.
“It has been so special to see the community come and rally around my family at this time,” Housley said.
She said that while the circumstances have been trying, she is grateful for the Angie’s community that has brought this all together. Another Angie’s server created bracelets in support of Deneice and has been selling them for extra money.
“Hopefully my mom will be able to use some of the money from the bracelets to go do whatever she wants after all of this, if she can,” Housley said.