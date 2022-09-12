Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Tensions were already reaching a boiling point during Utah State's 35-7 loss to Weber State in a non-conference football game Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium, and they escalated in the aftermath of the Aggies' first loss to a FCS opponent since 2000.

With the exception of a 100-yard kickoff return by junior college transfer Terrell Vaughn, it was a lackluster performance by the reigning Mountain West Conference champions, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. It was a rough outing for the USU coaching staff and several players, including quarterback Logan Bonner, who completed 12 of 31 passes for 120 yards and three interceptions.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you