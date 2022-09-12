Tensions were already reaching a boiling point during Utah State's 35-7 loss to Weber State in a non-conference football game Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium, and they escalated in the aftermath of the Aggies' first loss to a FCS opponent since 2000.
With the exception of a 100-yard kickoff return by junior college transfer Terrell Vaughn, it was a lackluster performance by the reigning Mountain West Conference champions, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. It was a rough outing for the USU coaching staff and several players, including quarterback Logan Bonner, who completed 12 of 31 passes for 120 yards and three interceptions.
Bonner, USU's single-season record-holder in passing yards (3,628) and touchdown passes (36), was pulled from the game midway through the fourth quarter with the home team trailing 35-7. Late in the third quarter, several Aggie fans booed when Bonner came trotting back out onto Merlin Olsen Field after throwing an interception ending in a touchdown.
USU head coach Blake Anderson felt the boos were directed at Bonner and fiercely defended his starting signal caller during the post-game press conference. Anderson was asked about the chants of "We want Cooper," as in backup QB Cooper Legas, who completed 4 of 9 passes for 37 yards and was picked off once during garbage time in the fourth quarter.
Anderson's response: "I don't know if people are going to want to hear this, but that's the same quarterback that won a Mountain West Conference championship last year — the first one ever at this university," Anderson said. "(He was) coming off a knee injury in less than nine months and he's not the only person making mistakes, so it's really easy to sit in the stands and boo, and I want nothing better than for Cooper Legas to have a great career here when his time has come. But he had an opportunity to win that job in the offseason and he did not. And he's a great No. 2 and he's going to be a really good No. 1, but right now Logan Bonner's the starting quarterback and he deserves that opportunity, and he also deserves respect. And I don't know how to say that any nicer and a lot of our fan base showed (their) true colors today, and it was embarrassing.
"They can be mad at me. I mean, hey, we didn't get it done, we didn't win, but there's plenty of blame on that sideline to go around — not just one guy. And he did help us win a conference title last year and ain't been that long ago. I wish people would remember that and pull for him, not against him. Cooper's going to get his opportunity and he's going to be a great football player, and I love him to death. But I'm not going to be swayed by people in the crowd. We're going to pull tighter together on the sideline as a matter of fact because, apparently, that's what we've got."
Anderson's comments were not well-received by many Aggie fans as they came out in droves on social media to explain what they felt were the nature of the boos.
"I can’t speak for everyone but I’d say >90% of the boos in Maverik Stadium tonight were directed towards a coaching staff that’s paid giant sums of money to put student athletes in a position to be successful, not the QB who has sacrificed his body to bring a MW trophy to Logan," USU fan and Cache Valley native Kevin Floyd posted on Twitter.
Fellow Aggie fan and alum Sam McConkie agreed with Floyd's assessment and posted this in response: "Love Logan Bonner. Sincerely. But I HATE watching the coaching staff repeatedly not make any adjustments and put our star QB in a situation where he is guaranteed to fail. Coach admitted Bonner (is) not healthy, so (the) offense struggles as a result."
McConkie also posted the following: "When I said Bonner should be benched, obviously I’m referring to the coaches making the decision. @CHbanderson what you accomplished last season with your staff was amazing. But boos tonight were for poor play calling, not players themselves."
This is a bye week for the Aggies, so Anderson's normally scheduled Monday press conference did not take place. USU's next game will be Saturday, Sept. 24, at Maverik Stadium against fellow Mountain West program UNLV. The Aggies, who haven't scored any points on offense since their season-opening win over Connecticut, will be looking to end a two-game losing streak.
It is unknown if or when Anderson will address the fans' reactions to his comments in last Saturday's postgame press conference. However, Bonner was asked about the booing in a Monday podcast with Scott Garrard, Hans Olsen and Lloyd Cole.
"Every player would be lying if they said they didn't hear it," Bonner said in the podcast. "I mean, there was nearly 20,000 people here. You hear everything when they're all collectively doing the same thing. (But) I understand it. They weren't happy about how we were playing and we weren't either. I get where they're coming from and, yeah, it hurts, but it doesn't really affect me. I can't let it affect me. I've got to do my job and they're part of the atmosphere as well, so that's all I can really say about that."
Bonner was asked about how hard it is to take the high road in situations like this. He responded this way:
"Yeah, it's extremely hard to take the high road sometimes, but ... it doesn't matter if they're booing or cheering for us, we've still got our job to do and I think that it is always is good to have fans in the crowd and these fans have supported us tremendously throughout the year-and-half I've been here," Bonner said. "And they didn't like what they saw and we didn't like how we played, so we've just got to keep moving forward and hopefully it never gets to that point again. But yeah, it sucks, it's not fun. It hurts because we work really hard to do the things we do, and we weren't really happy with the product either, so we've got to fix some things."