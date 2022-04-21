Farmers markets have become a mainstay in Logan, Brigham City and all along the Wasatch Front, and now Tremonton is getting one of its own.
Starting in May, Midland Square will host a farmers market on the first Saturday of every month. While much of the focus will be on locally grown and produced foods from small family outfits, the market is also meant to showcase local artists, performers and craftspeople.
The Tremonton Arts Council, made up of city officials, staff and local residents, has been mapping out a plan in recent weeks and months. Sara Mohrman, an arts council member and owner of Main Street Mercantile at 46 W. Main St., has taken the unofficial lead in bringing the concept to life along with Tremonton Parks and Recreation Director Zach LeFevre.
Farmers markets in one form or another have popped up in the past in Tremonton, but this will be the first to have the official backing of the city. The debut event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.
The market is slated for the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., running May through October. Spaces are reserved for those operating in the Bear River Valley or immediate surrounding area, and mass-produced goods or items for resale are generally prohibited.
The term “farmers market” conjures images of fresh fruits and vegetables, and while that is expected to be a major part of the event, organizers are also recruiting local entertainers, artisans and craftspeople to be a part of the festivities. A variety of activities geared toward children are also in the works.
“It’s not just for produce,” LeFevre said. “It’s a community event to highlight all the local talent we have, to bring people together — something to get people downtown.”
Mohrman brought the idea to the city, but said the market represents a community-wide interest and effort.
“I figured that doing it through the city would be a lot more sustainable than an individual or a business,” she said. “A lot of people are really excited about it.”
As of last week, she had received around two dozen applications to rent booths at the market. Ten-by-10-foot spaces are going for $15 for each market day, or $75 for the full six-month season.
“We’re getting a lot of interest,” she said. “I think once people see the market happening, and that it is bringing traffic, they’ll see it’s worth the effort.”
The types of products and activities available will vary throughout the season. The first one in May is likely to feature more plant starters, baked goods and handcrafted items, with more ready-to-eat produce and other foods becoming available as the growing season progresses. Organizers also envision having food trucks on site as a regular part of the event, and are still actively working to bring them into the fold.
While many established markets are held weekly, organizers decided on once a month in Tremonton to accommodate vendors who might also be attending markets in other cities, and to avoid making too big a commitment at the outset.
“Maybe if it takes off we can look at doing it more often,” Mohrman said.
Anyone who has questions or wants to get involved can email sara.mohrman@gmail.com or call Tremonton City offices at (435) 257-9500. More information, including applications for prospective vendors and entertainers is available on the city’s website, www.tremontoncity.org.