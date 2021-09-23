Fatal accident reported on Valley View Highway near Beaver Dam Sep 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A single fatality is being reported after a crash Thursday near Beaver Dam on State Road 30.The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. and involved two cars, according to a tweet by the Garland Fire Department. The highway was shut down for a period of time. More details were not immediately available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Fatality Highway Fatal Accident Car Tweet Garland Fire Department Road Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Hyrum resident: Junk cars were placed to stabilize Hyrum Reservoir bank in '50s — they just didn't Ground cleared for large FedEx shipping center in Logan VIDEO: Farmers line road with ag equipment for Newton man's funeral Another 4th-quarter rally by Aggies, who stun Falcons on road Fire on Providence porch appears more than teen prank