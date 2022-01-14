At an early age, Terrance Pohl developed an affinity for everything football.
“I did a year of flag (football) when I was 11, and I fell madly in love with football,” Terrance said, explaining his experience playing tackle football in junior high and high school only reified his love of the sport. “I kind of knew at that point, the rest of my life, my dream would be to have football pay my bills. … That would be the dream.”
Terrance’s childhood goal was realized when he became the general manager of the Logan Stampede and Salt Lake Senate semi-pro football teams after a decade in the U.S. Army and years of working construction. But after relocating his family from Western Wyoming to Hyrum, Terrance encountered a problem with the sport he hadn’t quite considered before.
“Now, I have a daughter who wants to play (and) there’s not a team. I’ll be damned if that’s gonna stop me from letting her play,” Terrance said. “Fortunately, it’s like God prepares you for the next challenge. Well, the next challenge is… the Cache Valley Furies.”
After a conversation with a friend who runs an all-girls tackle football team on the Wasatch Front, Terrance said he and his daughter, Kyaria Smith, began the launch of Cache Valley’s first all-girl tackle football team. After a quick post on social media, Terrance said the team started gaining momentum.
“Within two days, I had about seven, eight girls reach out to me just from Facebook,” Terrance said.
The team name is derived from the three Furies of Greek mythology. For Terrance, the name not only matches the sport’s aesthetic but correlates well with the idea of a team sport.
“It was a group of women that could not excel without the whole group excelling,” Terrance said. “I mean, that’s a football club. What more do you want?”
Kyaria, a freshman at Mountain Crest, said growing up in a football family piqued her interest in the sport. But she gained a better understanding of the game through her extensive experience in music and dance.
“I’m going to compare football and dance … the way your feet move — it’s like you’re in a musical,” Kyaria laughs. “It’s how my brain processes, though. I have constant dreams of dance and I can’t stop dancing — Mom calls them seizures. It’s a habit. It’s a really bad one sometimes, but it helps me understand sports.”
Terrance and Kyaria have begun a recruiting process that included approaching a local girls wrestling team in the valley. Kyaria said she hoped potential players understood the opportunity and the hard work required to play.
“You can accomplish anything you want as long as you think right,” Kyaria said. “In full honesty, I think it’s stupid how (some people) think the girls can’t do the same things guys can. … I think it’s a really good opportunity to show all those people out there who think that girls can’t do anything.”
Terrance said he relished the chance to share his passion for football with is daughter.
“My daughter and I have been through a lot together,” he said. “It’s definitely cool to find some sort of common ground with my daughter the same way as I do my boys. … It changes the dynamic of our relationship and puts a vehicle (in place) for us to spend that recreational time together.”
Terrance said the team will play 11-player football with modified high school rules in the Utah Girls Tackle Football League. Signups will be open through the month of February, with the season starting in March.
For more information, visit the team’s Facebook or email cachevalleyfuries@gmail.com.