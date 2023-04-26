Hunters may see fewer turkeys this season as the harsh winter has affected flocks in parts of northern Utah, officials say.
According to a news release for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, hunters should expect to see fewer turkeys in Cache, Morgan, Summit and Weber counties due to “higher-than-normal mortality rates” brought on by winter conditions.
“Turkey numbers are better in Box Elder County than the rest of northern Utah because the winter was less severe there than in other counties,” the news release states. “In Box Elder County, there are turkeys on the Raft River Mountains near Clear Creek, One Mile Creek, Johnson Creek and Wildcat Creek. There are also turkeys on the Pilot Mountain Range.”
Other parts of the state have seen decreases in turkey populations as well. For central Utah, Provo Canyon and Heber City flocks were “hit the hardest,” the news release states, but other areas were less affected.
“Hunters can try targeting areas like Payson Canyon, Spanish Fork Canyon, the Grindstone Ridge area and benches around Utah Valley. In Sanpete County, turkeys can be found in Maple Canyon and along some of the foothills. In Tooele County, hunters can find turkeys in the Martin’s Fork area and off Cherry Creek Road,” the release states.
Though heavy snowfall affected flocks in northern Utah, turkey populations in the northeastern and southeastern parts of the state of been impacted for years by drought conditions.
In addition to the drought, turkeys in northeastern Utah have been pushed to private properties on the south slope of the Uinta Mountains as a result of long-lasting snowfall. The news release emphasizes written permission from landowners before hunting on private land in the Beehive State.
Overall, turkey populations have declined statewide.
“Winters with multiple heavy snowstorms that don’t freeze over are difficult for turkeys, because soft, deep snowdrifts impede movement,” said DWR Upland Game Coordinator Heather Talley in the release. “We are aware that some winter loss has occurred this year, but we don’t yet have the data on how this unprecedented winter has impacted populations.
"This year, it may be a little more difficult to find turkeys due to that winter kill and displacement from their usual ranges this time of year. Our populations have been trending slightly upward for several years, but they declined last year and this year, likely due to drought conditions for multiple years, coupled with the severe winter conditions this year.
"However, the heavy moisture this year may provide the ideal conditions for brood rearing this summer, which could result in high production and poult survival, producing a boom in the population this coming year.”
The spring general season begins May 1 and continues throughout the month. The youth season runs April 28-30, the release states, but young hunters can continue hunting into the general season if they don’t harvest a turkey during the youth season.
