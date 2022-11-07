As of Friday evening, only 20,654 ballots had been returned in this year’s general election. The figure represents around 30% of the county’s active voters — a term used for individuals who have voted within the last two years.
Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield said he would expect that 60-70% would have returned their ballots at this point in the election process.
Friday’s turnout statistic comes more than two weeks after voters who had registered with their current address received a mail-in ballot. Since then, there have been 20 locations with ballot boxes available for people to deposit their ballots.
People were also able to cast their ballots in person during early voting, which ran from Nov. 1 through Nov. 4.
Using the 2021 U.S. Census’ estimated county population, if only 20,654 people in the valley vote in the current election, then about 15% of valley residents will give their say in this year’s elections.
During the 2020 General Election, 58,905 ballots were cast out of 63,833 possible voters with voter turnout just over 92%. This means about 44% of the valley had a say in the election when considering the 2020 U.S. Census’ statistics.
Bryson Behm, the county clerk’s chief deputy, described the turnout so far as “shocking.”
“I expect a lot more turnout right now,” Behm said. “We have a heavily contested executive race, and then the Senate race — it’s kind of getting a lot more attention than it usually does.”
Behm has worked in the clerk’s office for about two years.
Though he is unsure why voters are shying away from penning in their choices and turning in their ballots, he believes the heated nature of some of the races is a factor.
“Your voice matters no matter what, especially at the local level,” Behm said. “Those are the ones who deal with, like, your property taxes and zoning laws and if you don’t like it, vote. ... These people are interviewing for the job, and you get to decide who gets to accept the job.”
Voters will still be able to head to the polls in person at the Cache County Event Center from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
They can also take their ballots to any of the ballot boxes available in the valley.
