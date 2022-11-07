voting (copy)

In this file photo from 2020, Andy Hofmeister drops off his ballot outside the Cache County Administration building.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

As of Friday evening, only 20,654 ballots had been returned in this year’s general election. The figure represents around 30% of the county’s active voters — a term used for individuals who have voted within the last two years.

Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield said he would expect that 60-70% would have returned their ballots at this point in the election process.


