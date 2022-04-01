Editor's Note: The following article appeared in Latter-Day Living, a special section delivered with Thursday's Herald Journal.
The five children of Perth and ArVella (Watts) Poulsen exited the room, entered the hallway, and closed the door behind them. As the siblings faced each other, they knew a difficult decision was at hand. There was not one word of dispute; not one argument uttered. The feelings were united and unanimous.
“None of us wanted to meet my mom and dad and all my ancestors in the hereafter and be the one that said, ‘No,’” LaMont Poulsen said.
The Poulsen children there and then decided to sell a portion of the land that had been farmed by their family for over 160 years as the location for the Smithfield Utah Temple. More than six generations of Watts/Poulsen blood, sweat and tears had been poured into improving that land since the time Brigham Young had sent Lamont’s great-great grandfather, Henry Watts and Henry’s older brother, Joseph Watts, to help establish a settlement north of Logan in 1860.
Henry, his wife, Eliza, and Joseph were all converted to The Church in England. In order to join the Saints gathering in Utah, the three sailed in the least comfortable steerage class via use of The Church’s Perpetual Emigration Fund. Once in America, living on half-rations of food, the Wattses pioneered with handcarts and a wagon team from Iowa to SLC, arriving in 1856. In Salt Lake City, Joseph married his wife, Helen, and they all worked to pay back the fund money that had been borrowed.
In 1860, Brigham Young asked both Henry and Joseph and their wives to move to Summit Creek, just north of Logan, to help establish a new settlement. Both Henry’s and Joseph’s families built and lived in two of the cabins included in the original Summit Fort — the precursor to the town of Smithfield.
Eliza, died in 1863, having had no children. Henry remarried Louisa Noble. Louisa later died after bearing her sixth child. Since Joseph and Helen did not have any children themselves, the homestead plots of both brothers merged and the property was handed down to Henry’s son, Joseph Watts, and then his grandson, Joseph Henry Watts. The land for the temple was part of the inheritance of Henry’s great-granddaughter, ArVella Watts Poulsen. To this day, LaMont Poulsen, ArVella’s son, farms the ancestral land.
Letting 13.3 acres of the original acreage was not an easy decision for ArVella’s children.
“When our ancestors left England, they left everything they had,” LaMont Poulsen explained. “I think about what my ancestors went through to be members of the church and get here, and because of them, I’m a member. I’ve never been asked to give up everything I have. That parcel of land is not everything I have. … If you really believe what you believe in this church, then the Lord told President Nelson this is where that temple needed to be. We look at it as quite a privilege. We also wondered how miraculous it was that this land was still in the family after 160 years and not sold to someone else — as if it had been meant for this all along. Why didn’t my grandmother sell it when she was a widow for over 30 years?”
Originally, the Poulsen children had no intention of selling the land. The family had already been approached by several interested parties. So when church real estate agents first made contact with the Poulsens in 2018 and didn’t immediately disclose the church’s identity, the Poulsens all thought it was just someone else who wanted to buy the land and brushed off the request for a meeting.
Connie, LaMont’s wife, said, “We had no idea that The church was looking at that property and had been for quite a while. When they finally approached the family, we were a little suspicious, thinking it was just more Realtors. It took them a while to convince Mont and his siblings that this was legitimate and the Church was serious.”
Because the family was resistant to sell, Connie said that they heard later that the church began looking elsewhere, but President Russell M. Nelson continued to believe that the Smithfield Temple was to be built on the Poulsen’s acreage. So the Realtors persisted.
Because of the Realtors’ persistence and now knowing that it was the church interested, Lamont said his older brother, Denis, eventually thought it might be good to at least hear them out. In 2019, the church arranged for a meeting at a stake center in South Jordan, requesting all five siblings attend.
“I said, ‘Fine.’ I knew where I was going to stand and I knew how Denis stood,” LaMont stated. “Up to that point, talk of a temple had never come up. We were really unsure of what the church could want with a 13.3 acre parcel. It was too big for a regular meeting house.”
Inside the room of the stake center, the Poulsen siblings were told of the church’s desire to obtain the land as the future location of the Smithfield Temple and asked the siblings if they would sell the land to them for that purpose. That’s when the siblings exited the room to make their decision.
“Knowing it was for a temple tipped the scales a bit for me in favor of selling,” LaMont said, “but it wasn’t the biggest reason.”
“When the family was told that the church wanted to build the temple on that land,” Connie added, “they felt a strong impression that there could hardly be a better way that we could honor our ancestors and our parents for all their sacrifice. It just seemed like that location had been chosen and preserved and prepared for many years.”
The Poulsen children decided to sell the acreage to the church. The leaders said that the Poulsens could share the information with their immediate family, but were asked otherwise to remain quiet about it until all the prerequisite tests and approvals were obtained. The family would know for sure that the temple would be built on their property when it was announced over the pulpit to the public during a future General Conference meeting. For nearly two years, the family watched and waited. Finally, the Smithfield Temple was announced in April of 2021. Miraculously, Carlene, one of the five Poulsen siblings, lived long enough to hear the announcement before she passed away.
“It has been a humbling experience to be a part of keeping that news quiet,” Connie said. “At one conference we heard 24 temples announced and ours wasn’t mentioned. It was a great relief to us when we finally got word that Smithfield would have a temple. We’ve had tears of joy and anticipation. We’ve had dreams of what it will be like to live by the temple, to walk to the temple and live in the shadows of the temple.”
LaMont added, “When I saw the rendering of the plans for it, we couldn’t be more happy. All the temples are beautiful, but I love the historic pioneer look and this will be the same. Smithfield is a pioneer town. I’m totally thrilled and that the temple is also a large one.”
Upon completion, the 83,000 square-foot, three-story Smithfield Temple, located at the intersection of 100 North and 800 West, will be in the top 1/3 of largest temples built by the Church. In comparison, the Logan Temple is 119,619 square feet and the largest temple, Salt Lake City Temple, is 253,015 square feet in size.
In just a few months, all the waiting and anticipation for the Poulsen family will begin to culminate at the June 18 invitation-only groundbreaking. On March 9, LaMont and Connie, who have been asked to coordinate the event, met with church leadership to discuss more details.
“It is really awkward for us to say that we’ve been asked to head up the committee because we don’t want to be looked at as bragging,” Connie said. “We are humbled by it and we didn’t expect it at all.”
“And it’s not because of us selling the ground to them,” Lamont added. “That’s what some might think.”
In fact, when LaMont and Connie were interviewed by Michael J. Teh of the Temple Department as candidates for the assignment, the Poulsens said that Brother Teh didn’t know that the Poulsens had even been involved in the sale of the land. This appointment became yet another miracle to honor the family ancestors who broke the same ground over a century and a half ago.
“We can’t share a whole lot about the groundbreaking because that comes down from the 1st Presidency regarding the information about that,” LaMont said. “It’s not that it’s a big secret, it’s just that they don’t want information coming out that may need to be changed in the meantime. Nothing is really set in concrete except the day of the groundbreaking. … Elder Cook and Elder Stevenson, who both have roots in Cache Valley will be attending.”
Since deciding to sell the land, the Poulsens feel no regret whatsoever.
“I really can’t even call letting some of our land go ‘bitter sweet’ because there’s not anything bitter about it,” LaMont said. “It’s just a sweet story and we just happened to be a part of it. I’m sure we’ve got a lot of ancestors who are pretty excited about what’s taking place.”