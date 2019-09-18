What do running and reading have in common?
According to a local nonprofit trying to reach out to refugees in Cache Valley, the answer is a lot.
“When we first started, we made our mission statement ‘building community through sport,’” said Mike Spence, one of the founders of Athletics United.
In 2017, he and his wife, Kristi, and their friend Glynn Hadley began a local running club for refugee children. This is the third year of the running club, which evolved to include a tutoring night twice a week at the Logan Library.
“We didn’t know exactly what form that would take,” Spence said. “We just knew if you created a positive, safe atmosphere, we could put people together, use running as an ice breaker and then start to get to know one another and then see where it took us from there. It has been really, really great.”
Running is an important part of life for all three of the founders of Athletics United. Spence is a former Utah State University track and field assistant head coach, and both Kristi and Hadley are lifelong distance runners.
Spence said he loves the competitive aspect of running and the way it can bring people together.
An example of this is how once Spence and his team began connecting with the refugee community through running, they saw how the children could benefit from additional help with school work.
“We thought that would be kind of a small side project and it is actually becoming a bigger and bigger thing that we do. In fact, we do more time at the library right now than with the running club,” Spence said.
Because they started with running, Spence said they have built relationships with the students that help the tutoring be more effective.
“The people who have been volunteers in our club for over a year have the trust of the kids,” Spence said.
Vidalia Cornwall, the president of the USU club No Lost Generation, which is partnering with Athletics United, said if volunteers only tutored the kids, they would miss out on getting to know them in important ways.
“The opportunity to interact with the kids in a more open environment at the running practice is really cool," Cornwall said. "Then they don’t just see you as a tutor."
Yanet Sandi is an eighth-grader who has been participating in the running club since its beginning. She said she loves the coaches and volunteers who help.
“They support us even when we don’t try our best,” Sandi said.
Earlier this week, Sandi said she received homework help from some of the Athletics United Volunteers and it was very helpful.
“It is comfortable,” she said. “We know them and they understand you, where you have been or if you are having a hard time with English.”
This safe space is what Spence and the other founders wanted to create with the running club, but Spence said he wasn’t anticipating all of the outcomes he has seen in the past few years.
“A year ago I would have told you that our club was to help refugees integrate into the community,” Spence said. “But it has become a way for the community to really integrate with itself. I didn’t see how disconnected I was from the community until we started this club.”