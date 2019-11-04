A local filmmaker is pleased with the public's response so far to his documentary short film about the Bear Lake Monster.
A promotional cut of "In Search of the Bear Lake Monster" by Cache Valley filmmaker Matthew Havertz has collected nearly 3,500 YouTube views since its release last week.
"Based on other videos I've done and how fast this video is gaining traction, I easily expect we should have tens of thousands of views by next Summer Season and it will keep growing over the years," Havertz wrote in an email to supporters and interested parties.
The full version of the film is about 34 minutes and features interviews with wildlife officials, folklorists, eyewitnesses, merchandisers and others.
Several contemporary and historical accounts from those who believe they may have seen the monster are rounded out by multiple accounts of people who have spotted strange objects that, after a closer look, turned out to be less than cryptozoological.
Scott Tolentino, Bear Lake Fisheries biologist, recounts seeing several elk swimming in the lake, schools of fish, moose, cow carcasses and coyotes on pieces of ice and other phenomena that he believes people at a distance might mistake for the legendary monster.
Ross Walker was out photographing a thunderstorm when a dark shape came moving along the waves toward him — though it turned out to be a large inflatable turtle.
Monster claims aside, a raft of other remarkable Bear Lake facts supports the film, from its well-known moniker "the Caribbean of the Rockies" to the fact that three species of fish are found there and nowhere else. It's also a deep, abnormally old lake — researchers have drilled cores showing at least 250,000 years of continuous history in the mud, although it's likely much older, according to the Utah Geological Survey.
Havertz raised nearly $1,000 in a crowdfunding campaign in September, and rounded up $2-3,000 more in funding via promotional considerations from a half-dozen Bear Lake businesses. Among the film's expenses were paying an artist to create an animation of the monster and hiring a drone pilot for aerial shots.
The promotional cut, which contains a link to the full version, can be viewed here (URL is case-sensitive): http://bit.ly/BearLakeFilm.