Gov. Spencer Cox announced at his weekly briefing that financial help for funeral expenses will be available to families who lost loved ones due to COVID-19.
“This program that FEMA will launch next month will be aimed at helping ease the financial stress and burden caused by the virus," he said.
According to Gov. Cox, Utah has lost around 2,088 people from COVID-19.
