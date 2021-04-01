Fire crews and other emergency personnel were dispatched to trouble with an electrical panel at Summit Elementary School in Smithfield on Thursday afternoon.
Classes were still in session when the call went out around 2:30 p.m. All students were evacuated and accounted for, according to emergency radio traffic. According to email updates the district sent parents later in the day, "fire alarms were triggered by an electrical panel shorting out." Students were evacuated as a precaution, but the issue was fixed and power restored by Thursday evening.
Multiple fire trucks were on scene as firefighters investigated, and police directed pedestrians, buses and parents there to pick up students at the end of the day to keep the area clear. All student pickup was redirected to the west side of the building.