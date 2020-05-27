Wildland firefighting can be a solitary experience for the men and women sent in with chainsaws and shovels to create firebreaks, and that’s a factor working in their favor when it comes to social distancing as a safeguard against coronavirus.
“Normally on the job we’re pretty far out there, so we don’t really see a ton of people when we are actually working,” said Roy Fetzer, superintendent of the Logan Hotshots firefighting crew headquartered in Cache Valley and dispatched to forest fires across the continent.
The exception, he said, is when firefighters converge at camps set up to feed the separate crews. But in the two fires the Logan Hotshots have worked so far this spring, this process has been modified to deal with the new realities brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“One of the changes has been we don’t have the big caterers where we’ll end up in line to get food,” Fetzer said. “The caterers recently have all been wearing masks, and there’s one guy who walks over to us from where the food’s being served and hands us our food. We don’t eat in big tents anymore. We go back to our trucks to eat.”
But how do separate crews practice social distancing within their own ranks?
That’s not really possible when the nearly two dozen members of the Logan Hotshots team load up in two large vehicles to travel to wildfires.
However, several measures have been taken to minimize exposure within the unit itself.
For starters, two-week quarantines were implemented early this spring to make sure none of the arriving 2020 members were bringing in the virus, and all members are now largely kept apart from the general populace to try to keep it that way.
“I’m just kind of approaching it like we are a family,” Fetzer said. “We’re trying to keep those guys as isolated as possible from everybody else. When we go to stores, we require the guys to wear masks, and we have only one person filling up at gas stations for limited exposure. … We’ve also been checking everybody’s temperature every morning to make sure they don’t have high fevers.”
A recent article in Wired magazine noted the family approach is being taken by many other firefighting units across the West. Some regional fire-suppression managers are also trying to limit the number of outside crews battling wildland blazes.
“This year we’re going to try and do it within our region as much as possible, so that we’re not taking people from an area where maybe COVID is at a higher frequency and running that risk of introducing that into our communities,” said Jim Gersbach of the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Logan Hotshots are recruited from around the country as well as Cache Valley. Most of the local members live in dwellings here, while several of the incoming firefighters stay in a bunkhouse owned by the Forest Service in Logan Canyon. To enhance social distancing, the bunkhouse living arrangement has been modified this year from two people per room to just one per room.
Another measure taken by the Logan Hotshots this year has been to expand their total firefighting force by two members, from 20 to 22, as a contingency in the event any firefighters are sidelined by the virus.
There is evidence to suggest firefighters face heightened risk of severe COVID-19 complications due of their regular exposure to smoke, which contains PM2.5 particulate pollution. In a nationwide study of county data, Harvard researchers found increases in coronavirus death rates in places with higher levels of PM2.5 air pollution.
Hotshots are elite units made up of only highly experienced wildland firefighters deemed to be in top physical shape. There are 160 Hotshot units around the country, in addition to a large number of lesser-experienced “Type 2” crews.
“You can expect people that can work a little bit harder,” Fetzer said in comparing Hotshots to other wildland firefighting crews. “Usually I’ll pick them based on their physical ability and what their bosses tell me if they’re coming from other crews. A lot of times they are ex-college athletes or high school athletes because our jobs are pretty physically demanding.”
Fetzer, who has fought wildfires since 1993 and led the Logan Hotshots since 2011, said it could be a busy summer for fire suppression in the West, and two early fires his team has battled so far in Utah — near Farmington and Midway — bode ill for the outlook.
“We have above-average drought conditions so there’s a good potential that we could have a big fire season,” he said. “The weather has set it back a little bit, but it’s unusual to have these fires in April and May. Normally we aren’t seeing fires in that country until July.”