Logan firefighters knocked down a blaze Friday night in an abandoned home at 169 South 100 East in Logan.
According to emergency radio traffic, the blaze began in the attic on the northwest corner of the house, and several engines were called to the scene. Some crew members entered the structure but were later called back out.
It was not clear initially if anyone was still inside the house when the fire department responded. There was some concern a "squatter" might be inside, but as of 9:45 p.m., with the fire mostly extinguished, there was no evidence of that.
The structure is one of five homes bought last year to make room for an apartment complex adjoining the Garff Gardens park. The homes were vacated earlier this year and have sat empty for months.
Fire crews were familiar with the structure involved because they have conducted training there. It is the southern most of the five homes, next to a Latter-day Saint church.