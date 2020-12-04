Logan firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned home at 169 South 100 East in Logan.
The fire is reportedly focused in the attic on the northwest corner of the house, and several engines have been called out. Scanner traffic indicates some crew members entered the structure but were later called back out.
It is not clear if anyone was still inside the house when the fire department responded. Scanner traffic indicated there is some concern a "squatter" might be inside, but there is apparently no evidence of that.
The structure is one of five homes bought last year to make room for an apartment complex adjoining the Garff Gardens park. The homes were vacated earlier this year and have sat empty for months.
Fire crews are familiar with the structure involved because they have conducted training there. It is the southern most of the five homes, next to a Latter-day Saint church.
The Herald Journal will provide more information when it becomes available.