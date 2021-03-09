Firefighters extinguished a blaze Tuesday night on an upper floor of the Providence Pointe Apartments, just east of the Cache Valley Mall.
Apartments on the third floor were reportedly searched, with no victims found. There are 24 apartments in the building, but only one to three apartments in the northeast corner of the third floor appeared to be affected
According to emergency radio traffic, flames up to 20 feet high were visible at one point in the corner apartment. A hole was punched in the building to reach the affected area.
Firefighters initially staged in the C-A-L Ranch parking lot.
