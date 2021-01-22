Firefighters fight blaze in home in central Logan Jan 22, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 A firefighter sprays water on a house that burned Friday morning on 200 South in Logan. Eli Lucero/Herald Journal A firefighter pulls shingles off of a roof at a house that burned Friday morning on 200 South in Logan. Eli Lucero/Herald Journal Firefighters respond to a house that burned Friday morning on 200 South in Logan. Eli Lucero/Herald Journal Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Firefighters are working to quell a blaze at approximately 60 East and 200 South in Logan The Herald Journal will provide more details as they become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Logan Firefighter Blaze South East Herald Journal Detail Traffic Scanner Transports Police Ambulance Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. News Trending Today North Logan Walmart abruptly closes for 'cleaning and additional restocking'; reopening expected Wednesday Teen suffers severe knife wound in Green Canyon 'The Legend of Big Boy': Local outdoorsman recounts spotting, befriending dog who refused to abandon sheep in Logan Canyon 17 years ago Going maskless does not make you worthless Teenager rescued after Green Canyon knife accident