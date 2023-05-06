Powerful stream

A student operates a firehose at Bridgerland Technical College’s career days event on Thursday.

 Brock Marchant/The Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It’s not every day someone sees a middle schooler operate industrial construction equipment.

On Wednesday and Thursday, however, the strange experience happened quite frequently at Bridgeland Technical College, which hosted more than 4,000 middle-school students over two days as part of its annual career day event.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.