.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through at least Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
A student operates a firehose at Bridgerland Technical College’s career days event on Thursday.
It’s not every day someone sees a middle schooler operate industrial construction equipment.
On Wednesday and Thursday, however, the strange experience happened quite frequently at Bridgeland Technical College, which hosted more than 4,000 middle-school students over two days as part of its annual career day event.
“It was really fun,” said middle school student Liam Goldman after lifting and dropping dirt with a backhoe. “I’ve seen a lot of different career openings that I would’ve never thought about joining. There’s definitely ben a lot of good experiences.”
The occasion was busy with an extensive variety of spectacles including heavy machinery, a robot that would toss people candy, games, a firehose and many other interactive activities kids could participate in.
Nicole Tucker, a seventh-grade teacher in the Box Elder School District, said she has attended the event several times both as an educator and as a chaperone for her own children.
“It’s a great field trip,” she said. “Definitely one of their most favorite ever, and I think mainly because they have so much freedom, so much hands-on and so many treats.”
According to a press release from BTC, the event had activities and demonstrations from all 40 of the school’s certificate programs.
“Students explore trade and tech careers and try their hand at activities such as welding, driving a backhoe, administering a breathing tube on a first-aid mannequin and more,” the release said.
Jake Angell and Anna Redden — employees for BTC — have both been involved with the event for about five years.
Angell said the heavy equipment is always popular. Redden mentioned that kids are often intrigued by the firehose.
Speaking about his favorite aspects of the event, Angell said he enjoys hearing about students who enroll in BTC with fond memories of their middle-school career day experience.
“For sure hearing about the students that actually come and enroll at our school after they said ‘oh, we remember career days,’” he said. “A lot of our advisors will hear that very regularly.”
The event also shows young students the career opportunities they can pursue without enrolling in universities.
“I’m sure there’s a lot of students who may or may not be able to go to college for one reason or another,” Tucker said. “This offers so many choices and opportunities for them and it makes them really realize how many things are out there that they can choose from.”
