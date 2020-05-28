The first confirmed case of the coronavirus has been identified in Franklin County. The patient, a woman in her 40s, is home recovering. She contracted the virus while traveling, states a release from the Southeast Idaho Public Health Department.
Franklin County Medical Center did not issue the identifying test to this patient, said FCMC board chairman, Richard Westerberg, although the hospital has administered several tests to suspected cases over the last two months. As of 6 p.m. May 28, none of the hospital's tests have yet been confirmed positive.
The hospital has taken many precautions, such as extensive screening at the door, everyone inside wearing masks, and very restricted visiting regulations for patients in the hospital. No visitors are allowed for patients in the hospital's transitional care center. The precautions are intended to make sure the hospital is a safe environment for patients needing assistance for any health concern, said Westerberg.
"We are being very cautious to make sure we don't have the coronavirus in the hospital without knowing it," he said.
"Obviously if someone has the coronavirus and needs hospitalization, we are prepared to take care of them and safeguard other patients and staff," Westerberg said. The hospital has four rooms that can be completely isolated to care for patients. Nurses taking care of such a patient will be dedicated to that patient. That is just one of the precautions dictated by state and federal guidelines the hospital is following, he said.
The woman in Franklin County is one of eight new cases reported in the Southeast Idaho Health District on May 28: