A festival celebrating Latino heritages is coming to Logan's Center Street starting Saturday afternoon.
"Not only is it going to be a festival for the Latin community, but for all the communities that are learning our language," said organizer Carolina Calbimonte, adding that this could be a good opportunity for dual-language immersion students in the valley who are "not only learning our language, Spanish, but they're also learning about traditions and culture."
Festival Latino starts at 3 p.m. on Center Street and will include live music, food vendors, a parade of flags, zumba classes, raffles and folklore dancers. The event runs until 9 p.m.
The event is organized by Cache Valley Media Group's JUAN 97.3 and sponsored by ThermoFisher, Gossner Foods, iFit, Cytiva and Members First Credit Union.
Some of the performers are returning from this year's Cinco de Mayo festival from the same organizers.
Following the opening remarks and the U.S. national anthem, the Parade of Flags is set to start at 3:20. The parade is one way the festival will recognize all the countries in Latin America, Calbimonte said, as well as clubs and organizations like Latinos in Action chapters from Green Canyon and Logan high schools as well as USU.
Performers will include Ballet Folklorico Bolivia, 11-year-old singer Kimberly Jaramillo, Viva el Folklore International, Deolinda Marshall leading Zumba Latina, Mexican singer Ever Ocampo, Andean folk music & dance group Chaskis, Mexican band Genero Calentano and Latino band Sabor Tropical.
At 6 p.m., JUAN 97.3 will host a quinceañera coronation.