A proposed rendering of a the new Raising Cane's coming to Cache Valley. 

 Staff report for the planning commission

At a meeting on Dec. 15, the Logan City Planning Commission gave approval for the first Raising Cane’s to open in Cache Valley.

The eatery, famous for its chicken fingers and Texas toast, will be located at 1165 N. Main St. — the location of the now defunct Sizzler.


