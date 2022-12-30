At a meeting on Dec. 15, the Logan City Planning Commission gave approval for the first Raising Cane’s to open in Cache Valley.
The eatery, famous for its chicken fingers and Texas toast, will be located at 1165 N. Main St. — the location of the now defunct Sizzler.
The restaurant will include two drive-thru lanes as well as indoor and outdoor seating. According to the restaurant, the multi-lane drive-through will allow for a more efficient set up to help traffic flow.
According to the restaurant’s application, an artist will be hired to paint the Raising Cane’s mural on the side of the building that will include the city’s name.
At the meeting, potential parking and traffic issues were brought up by surrounding businesses. According to City Planner Tanya Rice, the business plans to have 24 parking stalls — two more than is required based on the building's square footage.
In the application, Paul Harris, a representative for the North Hampton Condo Association, expressed his concerns with maintenance of the detention ditch and bushes dividing the two properties, and asked for assurance that Raising Cane's will take steps to keep the area clean.
Although no construction dates have been announced, the administrative assistant for Logan community development, Amanda Pearce, said the business has one year from when the permit is administered until it expires. According to her, the restaurant should open late next year if everything goes according to plan.
Raising Cane’s originated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is known for serving chicken sandwiches, coleslaw, Texas toast and chicken fingers.
The first location in Utah opened in 2021 in South Jordan. Six additional locations have since opened.
“We look forward to being a part of the Logan community,” said Raising Cane’s Project Manager Chris Bick in the application. “Raising Cane’s will quickly become one of the top supporters of local school districts and businesses, taking pride in initiatives to feeding the hungry, pet welfare and supporting active and healthy lifestyles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.