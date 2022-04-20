Several members of a backyard flock of birds in Utah County have tested positive for avian influenza as reports of the virus emerge in wild birds and farmed poultry throughout the United States.
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food said Monday that officials had euthanized an unspecified number of infected birds to prevent them from entering the food system, in addition to cordoning off the area where they had lived. A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map tracking counties where the flu has been found lists the number of birds affected in the Utah outbreak at seven.
"Proper steps have been taken to prevent further spread of the disease," said Utah State Veterinarian Dean Taylor.
The Utah cases are some of the latest in the flu’s westward sweep across the country. The flu was first recorded in the U.S. in South Carolina on Jan. 13 of this year. Utah State University Extension poultry specialist David Frame said this was the first “pure” strain of the virus to make landfall in the U.S. Previously a hybrid strain moved through American bird populations in 2015.
Relative to other regions of the country, Frame said, Utah has a lower risk of widespread infection due to its climate.
“You look at those states that they're infected in, they've got lots of lakes and rivers and streams and everything, and they've got commercial birds right next to somebody with a few backyard birds, and then they've got mixtures of ducks and geese and everything like that,” he said. “In Utah, we're quite a bit different — we're an arid state.”
Frame said the Utah infections were contracted through open source waters, in this case the Provo River, likely from waterfowl feces upstream from the flock. Waterfowl are the primary carriers of the flu, and are generally unaffected by the virus, only developing symptoms or dying on rare occasions.
One of the unique aspects of this strain, and one that makes it so dangerous, is that it comes “pre-packaged,” Frame said, as a highly fatal virus. Normally, an avian influenza starts as a low-level threat and becomes more dangerous the more it spreads, adapting to its host.
“If a flock of turkeys, let's say, gets an H5 virus, the first flock may pass it on to the next flock and show no clinical signs. Then the next flock, they have a few sniffles. Then down the road all of a sudden mortality starts in another flock and then the next day it gets in a flock and they're all dead,” he said.
The current strain starts off at the end of that process, meaning it is immediately fatal to any susceptible populations. Additionally, this flu may be sticking around for a while, potentially requiring a vaccination program rather than just quelling individual outbreaks.
“I think the experts are starting to think that we're into this for the long haul. This may not just be this year, either,” Frame said. “We may not be into it just for the spring migration and we may not be into it for the fall migration; we may be dealing with this issue for some time.”
The CDC stressed that detection of the avian flu did not present immediate concerns to humans, public health or the food system. However, they warned poultry owners to prevent their flocks from coming into contact with wild birds and monitor for sickness or unusual deaths.
Though not an immediate health risk, reports of the virus can raise fears among the poultry industry of an outbreak that could decimate their stock. More cases also increase the likelihood that the virus could mutate and infect humans.
Similar cases have been detected in Idaho, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Montana, Colorado and Texas this month. The closest recorded cases to Cache Valley were in Caribou County, Idaho, around 80 miles away.
Frame offered a few tips for flock owners to protect their birds from the virus:
Make sure to change shoes and wash hands before and after you interact with your flock. “If you just do what we've been doing for the COVID situation, I mean we're all trained in that now; we wash our hands,” Frame said. “And if they have an old pair of sneakers or something they can slip on when they go in and out of their building — it doesn't have to be anything fancy — that's gonna solve 99.9% of the chances of ever getting infected.”
Try to keep pets and people away from entrances to bird coops, pens or areas. Additionally, protect those areas from above. “Protect your birds by putting them in a run with a top that's not wire, but board or something like that. Just in case a duck or something flies over, you don't get a dropping right into the coop,” Frame said.
Don’t let your chickens drink from open water sources (e.g. canals, ditches). Do not bring water from these sources into an area near your chickens. If unsure about a water source, chlorinate beforehand. “If you suspect your drinking water might be contaminated or something, just chlorinate it before you give it to them — but if they can use tap water or culinary water for their birds, that's gonna solve that problem,” Frame said.
“If the public can remember those two rules — don't give them any open source drinking water, and then monitor what goes in and out of the pen, and wash your hands and change your footwear — that'll solve almost all of it,” Frame said.
If you think your birds may have contracted the flu, contact a local veterinarian or the State Veterinarian’s office at (801) 982-2200 or statevet@utah.gov.