Editor's Note: The following article is a community submission for the Herald Journal's weekly "Bright Side" page.
Spring is here, which means lots of sports are happening in the green spaces of parks and neighborhoods. If you have walked past Legacy Fields on USU campus, you have probably seen the USU men's ultimate Frisbee team practicing.
While the USU club team has been around for many years, they are making a name for themselves. The team qualified for Nationals for the first time ever in 2021. Earlier this month, they won the 2022 Northwest Regional Championship, going undefeated in Walla Walla, Washington, which qualified them for the 2022 National Tournament held in Milwaukee May 27-30.
Because it is a club team, the players are largely responsible for their own travel expenses. To keep costs down, they carpool in their own vehicles, pay their gas, motels, tournament fees, food, etc. Obviously, there are no scholarships available for these players; they play because they love the game!
Even though the ultimate Frisbee team doesn’t financially contribute to USU through ticket sales, they are great ambassadors for USU and the community through their talent and their positive behavior. More than half of the team members are alumni of the Sky View and Green Canyon high school ultimate Frisbee teams.
As these players are all full-time college students, they would greatly appreciate any donations toward their travel expenses to the National Tournament this week. Donations can be made through the following link:
Ultimate Frisbee has a great culture! While often confused with Frisbee golf, ultimate Frisbee is a fast-paced, athletic game played on a field similar to soccer. There are no officials in ultimate Frisbee, with the exception of observers who assist in some calls at state or national tournaments.
Ultimate Frisbee has a code of conduct called the “Spirit of the Game,” an understanding that sportsmanship is of the utmost importance. While extremely competitive, there is also respect on the field. Often, a player from the opposing team will congratulate or high five a player after a great score or defensive play or will help a player up if there is a collision. When a foul or other infraction occurs, the game stops and the two players involved discuss what happened. If they can’t come to an agreement, then the disc goes back to where the foul was called and it is replayed.
It is understood that other players on the field, sideline players, and spectators do not enter the conversation when a foul is called; the talk stays between the two players involved. Ultimate Frisbee is an amazing culture to belong to—very positive, inclusive, and respectful, but incredibly competitive! Many friendships are made, not only among team members, but also with members of opposing teams.
Here in Cache Valley, there is a large ultimate Frisbee presence, which can be mostly traced back to 2011, when Eric Holt, a high school junior, and a few of his friends at Sky View High School, created the first high school club team in the valley. After graduation, Eric coached the Sky View boys A team, which won the state championship two out of the three years he coached.
The following year, Eric coached the new Green Canyon HS boys A team, where they were also state champions. Eric then formed Cache Valley Ultimate, an organization dedicated to teaching and playing ultimate Frisbee in a positive environment. Because the sport has become so popular in the valley, CVU now hosts a recreation league, a competitive league, and a middle school league.
Hundreds of people of all ages and ability levels play in the CVU league every summer and fall, as well as indoor leagues in the winter. In large part because of the friendly, positive, yet competitive environment of ultimate Frisbee and the organized opportunity to play through CVU, ultimate Frisbee has exploded in the valley! Each of the five valley high schools has at least one girls and one boys ultimate teams, and there is also a strong middle school organization as well.
Editor's Note: Julie Osborn, the author of this article, is the parent of one of the players on the USU ultimate Frisbee team.