Although there was no truth to a recent rumor about cat litter boxes in Sky View High School bathrooms, a local folklorist says the existence of the rumor reveals a different truth: how local conservatives feel about “identity politics” and public accommodations for individuals claiming special status.
USU folklore department head Lynne McNeill described the litter box rumor — forms of which date back to the early 2000s in some parts of the country — as an example of an “urban legend” that spreads via the internet and word of mouth and keeps popping back up year after year. As the rumor goes, a local school district (in this case Sky View High School) went to the length of installing litter boxes in its bathrooms to accommodate a student who “self identifies” as a cat.
“This is absolutely bunk, but it just so perfectly touches on the nerves that are exposed right now about issues of young children and gender identity and school regulations and all of this that it really articulates the moment really really well,” McNeill said.
The USU professor said one of her favorite observations from the study of folklore came from a late colleague, Linda Degh, who noted that although many legends are fictitious, “they always get something right.”
“Now that might not be about the facts; it might be about how we feel about the facts,” McNeill said. “That’s why we are motivated to tell urban legends, because they are out there in the world doing rhetorical work for us, making one political position sound right and the other sound stupid, making a personal danger seem more imminent than it otherwise would be in order to control people’s behavior, things like that.”
Although there is no way to determine how much credibility and circulation the Sky View rumor received, The Herald Journal learned that several community members, both teens and adults, recently heard and believed the story. And in putting together a news article on the phenomenon last week, the newspaper spoke to two school officials who said the rumor was getting passed around both within the Sky View community and around Cache Valley.
The news story generated close to 250 comments on the Herald Journal’s Facebook page, with locals weighing in from many sides. Opinions ranged from mockery of people who fell for the tall tale, to spirited arguments against liberal policies that have spawned many special accommodations such as separate bathrooms for transgender students, even if the rumored litter box measure was untrue.
But some Facebook commenters continued to speak about the rumor as if it were true, despite a linked headline and article that said otherwise. And some continued to criticize a student who was roped into the rumor because she showed up to school in a cat costume on a school “Spirit Day” when kids were encouraged to dress up.
Sky View Principal Mike Monson said the costume was worn only that one day, and he insisted the idea the student “identified” as a cat was a blatant fabrication. Worried about harassment of the student, Monson had a conversation with her and learned she and her father are part of the “furry fandom” — a group of people who dress like anthropomorphic animals for special events in a manner similar to cosplay actors at Comic-Con conventions.
“It’s not anything like what’s being made out of it,” Monson said. “She came into school one day — we had kind of a dress-up day — and so she wore her cat costume, and then I think it just took off from there, but she doesn’t do that on a daily basis or anything.”
Regardless of the principal’s statement, a number of comments like the following appeared on the Facebook thread:
“I understand that there are people who identify as furries, but there is no reason for people to do that in a place of learning. It’s a place of learning not a place of using litter boxes.”
McNeill said the litter box story started in the early 2000s as a satire about “furries,” then morphed into a supposedly true story in the way many urban legends do.
“The problem is that the line between satire and urban legend is incredibly blurry,” she said. “All you have to do is separate something from its humorous commentary intent and suddenly you have what reads as a really potentially infuriating actual moment of contemporary political life, which of course this isn’t.”
Though starting out mostly as a slam on furries, the litter box “motif,” as McNeill called it, has now resurfaced in the 2020s in a repurposed form that fits today’s distinct political pressure points.
“It came back, as these motifs always do, when it could be applied to a new situation, namely gender politics,” she said.
How is an urban legend different than the “fake news” and rampant conspiracy theories that litter today’s information landscape? The Journal of American Folklore recently devoted an entire edition to this question, which McNeill summarized as follows:
“Fake news is pretty much static. A story comes out, it’s false, it gets reported as true, sometimes maliciously. … It becomes an urban legend when we start to see the same story cropping up all over the place in the country, so it’s gone from Michigan to all these different states — Iowa, Kentucky, now New York, California, Utah — and it’s being told locally. Folklorists call that process ‘ecotypification,’ a fancy word that means we told the story as though it happened in our own hometown. So when it’s fake news it really reads as news about a particular town in a particular place. It’s an urban legend when it’s wildfire traveling by word of mouth, and it always gets set wherever it’s being told.”