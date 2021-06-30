On June 4, as part of a court round-up story, The Herald Journal reported that a felony theft and burglary case had been dismissed without prejudice against Michael R. Jenkins.
Jenkins contacted The Herald Journal to dispute aspects of the article.
Jenkins told The Herald Journal he had been prepared to move forward with the preliminary hearing in the matter. He said he was in possession of his own property, there were no grounds to charge him and asked for the case to be dismissed with prejudice.
Dismissing a case with prejudice prohibits prosecutors from refiling the case, and this was noted in the original story. Jenkins expressed concern the wording made it appear he said this in court, when he did not.
The case was dismissed without prejudice. Documents filed with the court state the request for dismissal was made at the prosecutor's discretion. A Cache County prosecutor told The Herald Journal the alleged victim in the matter believed the situation was a misunderstanding and didn’t want Jenkins to be charged.
A 2014 incident involving Jenkins performing an alleged “citizen’s arrest” and representing himself as a physician though his licenses was also reported as background for the story. The majority of charges filed against Jenkins in that case were dismissed, including a third-degree count of aggravated assault. Court records show he pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors as part of a global resolution in multiple cases.
According to document from the Nevada State Board of Osteopathic Medicine, Jenkins had been diagnosed with impulse control disorder and “presumed to be incompetent to practice osteopathic medicine with reasonable skill and safety to patients…” Though his licenses were suspended, Jenkins told The Herald Journal this was “demonstrably false.” Jenkins said he was not incompetent and that he elected not to sue the Nevada State Board of Osteopathic Medicine due to hefty legal bills and statutory limitations restricting the amount of money he could recover.
The board document also states Jenkins was arrested in 2011 for alleged erratic driving, possessing an unregistered handgun and acting aggressively with an arresting Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer. Jenkins said the officer was tailgating him on a motorcycle, pulled in front and hit the brakes. Jenkins said he swerved to avoid a collision and was charged after the incident. Jenkins said the incident was never proven in court; the board document states “it is believed Dr. Jenkins pleaded nolo contendere” to the charges that stemmed from the incident.