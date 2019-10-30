Kevin Hirschi is the man in brown.
His chocolate-colored, short-sleeved button-up, hat, and socks all match his “office on wheels.”
Even in the chilliest county in Utah, where he’s about to sign off after 40 years as a United Parcel Service truck driver, he’s usually wearing brown shorts. And a smile.
“I’ve had the chance for dozens of other routes, but none of them appealed to me,” he said, “because of the people of Rich County.”
Drivers earn the opportunity to bid on routes based on their seniority. Hirschi has more seniority than any of the 47 Logan-based drivers.
He could have opted out of the rural route, a 250-mile daily loop in Logan and Rich County, long ago.
“The younger drivers think I have this route because of seniority,” he said. “But after 40 years, you make a lot of friends.”
Hirschi’s cheerful attitude and efficient work ethic likely earned friendships from day one. He’s spent decades navigating canyon and country roads. He’s had breakdowns, waited for a wrecker or a repair, or even had help from local mechanic shops.
In 40 years, Hirschi stayed overnight in Garden City once due to weather. He’s taken a larger loop home through Evanston and Ogden “half a dozen times.”
Hiking, on foot, up dirt roads to place packages on porches has been his norm. When he could hike it faster than he could chain up his truck, he did. Sometimes when recounting hiking stories with his wife after work, he’d hear, ‘‘That is crazy! Nobody would do that!”
To the man in brown, it was — truly — a package deal.
“If I was expecting a package, what would I want?” he said of his dedication.
The lengthy loop Hirschi will close his career with is his original route. It covers some Logan stops, then Laketown, Randolph and Woodruff — including about 50 miles of dirt roads.
It’s where he started as a temporary driver on Oct. 30, 1979. The holiday season was his first — and almost last. He was laid off after Christmas. Then the driver of the Rich County route quit, and Hirschi was offered a full-time spot.
“None of the other seven drivers in Logan wanted it,” he said.
But Hirschi didn’t mind the idea of having only fresh air, country roads and his delivery truck as company.
“The miles just click off as you’re doing your job,” he said of his countless trips through Logan Canyon.
In the past four decades, Hirschi and his trusty brown truck “delivered everything but a baby.” And he has just shy of 2.5 million company miles logged to show for it.
“I started in a regular van, with regular windows and no doors,” he said. “And no A/C. And shorts weren’t part of the uniform then.”
He’s earned multiple company awards for “driving” to the moon and back. The safety badge on his arm signals 38 years of accident-free driving. One of his delivery trucks had almost 500,000 miles — then the engine blew.
Yet perhaps what Hirschi’s customers value most has less to do with numbers and more to do with heart.
“He’s part of us,” said Woodruff postmaster Lorri Frandsen. “He’s the best asset UPS could have. He just goes above and beyond.”
Frandsen sees and works with Hirschi regularly. She’s watched him serve generations. He started with UPS when Frandsen was 16 and working in Garden City.
He’s always taken a genuine interest in the people he serves, Frandsen said. He knows them, their happenings, and even their vehicles around the valley. And she said the feeling is mutual. Kids wave to him and call him by name.
“What he’s built is so uncommon,” she said. “Nobody will take his place, but somebody will take his route.”
Hirschi’s supervisor — who wasn't even born when Hirschi started with UPS — Chris McIndoe, agreed with Frandsen.
“He has worked tirelessly,” McIndoe said, “tackling hundreds of miles and stops every day. He never complains, just takes each day in his stride and with a positive attitude.”
When Hirschi started at UPS, Rich County had 20-25 total daily deliveries. While making his final route on Halloween, four decades later, Hirschi will bid farewell at 100 Logan stops, then 40 in Rich County.
Then, he merges into retirement.
Unsure of the title for the next chapter of his life, Hirschi said it will include time with his family and “being a real grandpa” to 18 grandkids. Maybe even a cabin at Bear Lake.
He’ll keep wearing shorts. And his personal truck — believe it or not — is brown.
“Right now, it’s the unknown,” Hirschi said, a smile sneaking in beneath his gray mustache. “It’s bittersweet.”