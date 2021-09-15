Two Cache Valley residents were among the 18 prisoners who died after COVID-19 outbreaks in Utah’s two state prisons last fall, including Leo Bravo, the former community organizer who pleaded guilty to rape charges in 2012.
The 72-year-old Bravo died Dec. 23 after contracting COVID-19 in the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, according to investigative reporting by The Salt Lake Tribune and FOX 13.
Jerry Lee Gillespie, 48, was another Cache Valley man who died of COVID-19 while incarcerated in Draper, on assault and unlawful possession of weapons convictions.
Families of the men and others told reporters that prison officials failed to adequately protect the inmates from the virus or even convey their state of health accurately to family members.
Bravo, a Venezuela native, was a prominent figure locally as the director of the Multicultural Center of Cache Valley for several years before stepping down in 2009 after being accused of attempted forcible sexual abuse, for which he was later convicted.
After being released from jail while serving that misdemeanor sentence in 2011, a victim came forward and accused Bravo of raping her over a period of five months in 2001. The case was originally set to go to trial, but Bravo accepted a plea deal after a judge granted the prosecution’s request to use evidence from the 2009 case.
In 2006, before criminal charges were lodged against him, Bravo was named the Herald Journal’s Cache Valley Resident of the Year.