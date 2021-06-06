Former Cache County Sheriff Lynn Nelson was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Texas, according to his Facebook page.
“I was 7 states in on my 48 states when I crashed my bike on I-40 north of Amarillo, TX. Crushed 2 vertebrae! Surgery Sunday morning,” a message posted by Nelson on Saturday said.
Later messages apparently posted on the page by a family member stated the former sheriff was forced on the highway median by a strong gust of wind before crashing the motorcycle. He was reported to be initially unconscious after the wreck, and the call went out as a fatal accident on emergency dispatch. But Nelson was said to have regained consciousness at the scene.
He was scheduled for surgery on Sunday, but this was reportedly cancelled due to an equipment problem.
Nelson was appointed sheriff in 1997 and elected in 1998. He served for 16 years before being ousted as a candidate for re-election in the 2014 Cache Republican convention.