A former Utah State University graduate student is suing the institution after allegations that the school inadequately handled incidents of discrimination against him by a faculty member.
According to the lawsuit filed on Monday, Gregory Noel, a Black Haitian American student, had been racially discriminated against by a faculty member in the Marriage and Family Therapy Program.
In October 2018, according to the lawsuit, Noel was working on a school assignment in a private room at USU when an error occurred with his computer causing him to lose four pages of his assignment. Out of frustration, Noel used profane words and pushed a rolling chair aside.
“The rolling chair did not collide with anything, and no one else was in the room with Greg,” the lawsuit states.
Days later, according to the lawsuit, the director of the MFT Program held a meeting to discuss the incident and asked Noel if his outburst was him “going full Haitian,” and expressed concern that Noel would be “violent towards others” and perhaps “violent towards his wife.”
The director also told Noel if he wanted to stay in the MFT Program, he would need to engage in therapy to get his anger “under control,” the lawsuit states. Noel complied and signed up for psychological services.
In January 2020, according to the lawsuit, the director drew a “coon caricature” of Noel that was unwittingly displayed in front of the class — the drawing depicted an individual with dark skin, a hairstyle like Noel’s and exaggerated features.
A student took a photo of the drawing and shared it with others in the class, according to the lawsuit. In March 2020, Noel filed a report with USU’s Office of Equity.
According to a report from The Salt Lake Tribune, Noel said he was not naming the director in the lawsuit “for fear of future retaliation” as the professor is involved in the mental health profession in Utah.
In August 2020, the Office of Equity issued its “Final Report of Investigation and Findings” stating that there was a “preponderance of the evidence” to support Noel’s claim of hostile environment discrimination, but there was not a “preponderance of evidence to support a finding of adverse action discrimination based on race and/or color.”
The director was issued a written reprimand for his actions in January 2022, according to the lawsuit. Noel graduated in 2020.
In May 2022, the then-Provost of USU, Francis Galey, withdrew the director’s written reprimand from his file, according to the lawsuit. That same day, Galey wrote a memorandum to the director stating that while he disagreed, the Academic Freedom and Tenure Committee concluded the reprimand was “unjust and must be removed” from the director’s personnel file.
According to the lawsuit, “USU’s discriminatory ‘investigation’” gave the “benefit of the doubt to the bad actors” and protected its faculty and personnel.
USU released a statement on Monday, stating the university “followed its non-discrimination policy, procedures, and process to their conclusions and dedicated significant resources to the matter.”
“When the Office of Equity finds a policy violation through an investigation, sanctioning for a faculty member falls under the faculty code, not the Office of Equity, and faculty members may request a review of a reprimand by the Academic Freedom and Tenure Committee as provided for in USU Policy 407,” the statement said. “The committee’s decision is final under the faculty code.”
The Salt Lake Tribune was the first to report the story. According to USU’s statement, Noel’s attorneys reached out to the media before the university had received notice of a lawsuit.
“The public should be aware that they are getting one set of facts from one perspective,” the statement said.
